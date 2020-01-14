EUR/USD Price Analysis: Focus remains on the 200-day SMA near 1.1140

- EUR/USD meets expected resistance in the 1.1140 region.
- The outlook stays positive above the 55-day SMA (1.1093).
The ongoing recovery in EUR/USD has so far struggled to overcome the key barrier at the 1.1140 region, home of the key 200-day SMA.
Above this area, the buying pressure is seen regaining strength with the immediate targets then at 1.1186 (Fibo retracement) ahead of late December peaks near 1.1240.
In case sellers return to the market, then the 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 region should re-emerge on the horizon.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1134
|Today Daily Change
|16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1138
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1141
|Daily SMA50
|1.1092
|Daily SMA100
|1.1066
|Daily SMA200
|1.114
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1147
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1112
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1208
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1085
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1134
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1126
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1118
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1097
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1082
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1153
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1168
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1188
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles amid trade headlines, ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, off the highs. The US removed the currency manipulator label from China, ahead of the signing ceremony of the trade deal. US inflation data is awaited.
GBP/USD retakes 1.3000 as the dollar comes under selling pressure
GBP/USD is advancing above 1.3000 as sentiment deteriorated, hurting the greenback. The movement was triggered by headlines indicating that the US included Switzerland on a currency manipulator watch-list.
Crypto market smells money and prepares for take-off
The market is not in full-bullish mode yet, but it is clearly going for it. Paradoxically, the best-prepared crypto, Ethereum, is the one that is leaving the most doubts. XRP joins the market momentum and leaves aside the sluggishness.
Gold stalls recovery from two-week lows near $1545
Having found support once again near $1536 region, Gold (XAU/USD) attempted a tepid recovery over the last hours, only to face rejection just ahead of the 1545 handle. All eyes remain on the US CPI data for fresh trading impulse.
USD/JPY: Bullish case firmly in place
Japanese data beat expectations, Chinese trade figures mixed. US December inflation foreseen stable above Fed’s 2.0% target. USD/JPY could extend its gains toward 111.00 during the upcoming sessions.