EUR/USD Price Analysis: Focus remains on the 200-day SMA near 1.1140

NEWS | | By Pablo Piovano
  • EUR/USD meets expected resistance in the 1.1140 region.
  • The outlook stays positive above the 55-day SMA (1.1093).

The ongoing recovery in EUR/USD has so far struggled to overcome the key barrier at the 1.1140 region, home of the key 200-day SMA.

Above this area, the buying pressure is seen regaining strength with the immediate targets then at 1.1186 (Fibo retracement) ahead of late December peaks near 1.1240.

In case sellers return to the market, then the 55-day SMA in the 1.1090 region should re-emerge on the horizon.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1134
Today Daily Change 16
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1138
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1141
Daily SMA50 1.1092
Daily SMA100 1.1066
Daily SMA200 1.114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1147
Previous Daily Low 1.1112
Previous Weekly High 1.1208
Previous Weekly Low 1.1085
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1134
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1126
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1118
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1097
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1082
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1153
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1168
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1188

 

 

