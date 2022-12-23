- EUR/USD remains sidelined around three-week-old horizontal support, fades upside momentum of late.
- Downbeat RSI keeps bears hopeful of meeting 1.0440 support confluence.
- Bulls need to cross the weekly resistance line to retake control.
EUR/USD fades late Thursday’s corrective bounce off short-term key support as it retreats to 1.0590 during Friday’s Asian session.
Not only the failure to stay beyond the short-term key support but the RSI (14) line also keeps the pair sellers hopeful by printing the sub-50 level but staying beyond the oversold region.
As a result, the quote is likely to break the aforementioned three-week-old horizontal support line, close to 1.0580.
Following that, a slump toward the previous weekly low near the 1.0500 round figure becomes imminent.
However, a convergence of the 200-SMA and a one-month-long ascending trend line, close to 1.0440, appears a tough nut to crack for the EUR/USD bears afterward.
In a case where the pair sellers manage to keep the reins past 1.0440, the late November swing low near 1.0220 will gain the market’s attention.
On the flip side, a one-week-old descending resistance line, close to 1.0650, guards the EUR/USD pair’s immediate recovery moves.
Also acting as upside filters are multiple hurdles around 1.0660 and 1.0700, a break of which could challenge the monthly high of 1.0736.
To sum up, EUR/USD holds onto the bearish bias despite the latest inaction around the short-term key support.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.06
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0598
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0529
|Daily SMA50
|1.0247
|Daily SMA100
|1.0102
|Daily SMA200
|1.0337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0659
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0573
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0736
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0506
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0606
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0626
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0561
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0524
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0475
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0647
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0696
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0733
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
