EUR/USD Price Analysis: Double bottom around 1.0760 keeps Euro buyers hopeful

- EUR/USD picks up bids to consolidate recent losses, forms bullish chart pattern.
- Convergence of 50-HMA, 100-HMA and fortnight-long resistance line appears a tough nut to crack for Euro buyers.
- Sellers can aim for late March swing lows on 1.0760 breakdown.
- ECB’s Lagarde, Fed Minutes eyed for clear directions.
EUR/USD glides on a dicey floor with mild gains around 1.0775 as it waits for the key catalysts on early Wednesday in Europe. In doing so, the Euro pair forms a bullish chart pattern called the “Double Bottom” with eyes on a speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde and Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Monetary Policy Meeting.
Also read: EUR/USD dribbles below 1.0800 amid lackluster US debt ceiling talks, focus on ECB’s Lagarde, Fed Minutes
Not only the “Double Bottom” formation but the recent improvements in the RSI (14) line from the oversold territory and the bullish MACD signals also underpin the hopes of the EUR/USD pair’s further recovery.
However, the 100-Hour Moving Average (HMA) joins the 50-HMA and a downward-sloping trend line from early May to constitute the 1.0800 as the key upside hurdle for the Euro buyers to cross to retake control.
Following that, a quick run-up towards the 200-HMA and mid-May low, respectively near 1.0835 and 1.0845 can’t be ruled out.
On the contrary, EUR/USD pullback remains elusive unless the quote stays beyond the “Double Bottom” of around 1.0760.
Should the Euro bears manage to conquer the 1.0760 key support and defy the bullish chart formation, the pair becomes vulnerable to plunging toward the late March low of near 1.0715.
EUR/USD: Hourly chart
Trend: Limited recovery expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0776
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.06%
|Today daily open
|1.077
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.093
|Daily SMA50
|1.0897
|Daily SMA100
|1.0812
|Daily SMA200
|1.0473
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.082
|Previous Daily Low
|1.076
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0904
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.076
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0783
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0798
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0747
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0723
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0687
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0844
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0867
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD slumps below 0.6200 on dovish RBNZ rate hike
NZD/USD nosedives nearly 70 pips to give up 0.6200 after the RBNZ delivered a dovish 25 bps rate hike early Wednesday. The RBNZ maintained the projection for the OCR peak rate at 5.50%, suggesting an end of its tightening cycle. Fed Minutes next of note.
AUD/USD drops below 0.6600, tracks Kiwi sell-off post-RBNZ
AUD/USD bears remain in control, giving up the 0.6600 level early Wednesday. The pair is tracking the big sell-off in the NZD/USD pair, as the RBNZ hiked rates by 25 bps but turned dovish on its outlook. All eyes now remain on the US debt impasse and the Fed Minutes.
Gold falters below $1,985 amid US debt ceiling woes, Fed Minutes eyed
Gold struggles to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce from the short-term key support line, mildly bid around $1,975 amid early Wednesday. The precious metal awaits more clues to cheer the latest pause in the US Dollar’s run-up at the multi-day high as the FOMC Meeting Minutes loom.
BNB price recovery rally threatened as Binance trustworthiness is questioned
Binance Coin price, which had kick-started a promising recovery rally, has been impeded by a new bearish development in the Binance ecosystem. According to a Reuters report, the largest exchange by trading volume faces charges of breaching US financial rules requiring customer money to be kept separate.
New home sales increase again in April
New home sales rose 4.1% to a 683,000 annual rate in April, the second consecutive monthly uptick. Stabilizing buyer demand has lifted the pace of new home sales 25.8% above the recent bottom hit in July 2022 (543,000).