- EUR/USD struggles after six-day uptrend, seesaws near nine-month high.
- Overbought RSI conditions join six-week-old resistance line to challenge further upside.
- Bears need validation from the 10-DMA to retake control.
EUR/USD bounces off intraday low to around 1.0920 as it consolidates weekly gains, the third one in a row, ahead of the US fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on Thursday.
The major currency pair justifies the overbought RSI (14) as it prints the first daily loss in seven days.
Not only the Relative Strength Index (RSI) conditions but the ascending trend line from mid-December, near 1.0940 by the press time, also challenges the EUR/USD buyers.
With this, the pair is likely to decline towards the 10-DMA support, close to 1.0850 at the latest. However, any further downside needs to conquer the previous monthly low surrounding 1.0735 to welcome the EUR/USD bears.
Following that, a downward trajectory towards the monthly low near 1.0485 can’t be ruled out.
Meanwhile, an upside break of the aforementioned six-week-long resistance line, around 1.0940, could quickly propel EUR/USD towards the 1.1000 round figure.
Even so, another ascending trend line resistance, from November 15, 2022, could challenge the EUR/USD buyers afterward around 1.1090. It’s worth mentioning that the top marked during late March of the last year, near 1.1185, could jump on the bull’s radar past 1.1090.
To sum up, EUR/USD bulls are likely to take a breather as traders braces for the key data/events. However, the bears are far from the entry.
EUR/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0916
|Today Daily Change
|0.0002
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.0914
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0751
|Daily SMA50
|1.0603
|Daily SMA100
|1.026
|Daily SMA200
|1.0311
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0924
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0857
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0888
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0766
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0898
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0873
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0832
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0807
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0965
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1006
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD clings to gains above 0.7100 ahead of key US events
AUD/USD is holding minor gains above 0.7100 in a quiet Asian start to Thursday following a more eventful Wednesday where Australian CPI data made for heightened volatility. Ahead of the US Q4 GDP release, the US Dollar is licking its wound, lending support to the pair.
USD/JPY consolidates the bounce near 129.50, US GDP eyed
USD/JPY is trading around 129.50, holding its rebound in Thursday's Asian session. The pair almost tested the 129.00 level on the BoJ's January meeting Summary of Opinions. But a pause in the US Dollar decline is aiding USD/JPY ahead of the US GDP data.
Gold bulls approach $1,967 ahead of United States Gross Domestic Product
Gold price holds onto the bullish bias for the fourth consecutive day as it rises to the fresh high since April 2022 to near $1,950 during early Thursday. The precious metal cheers the broad-based US Dollar weakness ahead of the first readings of the United States' fourth quarter (Q4) Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
Is Cardano price poised for a 20% rally ahead of the launch of stablecoin Djed next week?
Cardano price has maintained a rather low profile throughout the month of January as the third-generation cryptocurrency only registered a 57% rise over the last four weeks. However, this is expected to change over the next few days as Cardano prepares for one of its biggest developments.
The Fed’s crossroads – hawkish or dovish?
While Flash US PMI declined further in January, the input inflation accelerated. It’s not clear whether the Fed should become more dovish or hawkish – and that impacts gold.