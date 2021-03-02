EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls on track for test of 1.2110 while above1.2050's

- EUR/USD bulls have been in control in a strong hourly to resistance.
- A 38.2% Fibo retracement of the hourly impulse could be on the cards before advancement to 1.2110.
As per this week's, The Watchlist: GBP/JPY, EUR/USD, CHF/JPY and more setups in the making, the euro is making upside progress to complete a significant correction of the M-formation's bearish leg.
The week started off favourably for the US dollar but a snapback in US Treasury yields is enabling recovery in the forex space which plays into the hands of the euro bulls.
This exposes the neckline of the M-formation and target of 1.2110.
Prior analysis, daily chart
The M-formation is a bullish pattern where the price would be expected to revert back to test the neckline and prior support, or, to at least the 38.2% Fibonacci level.
Live market, daily chart
Live market, hourly chart
The hourly conditions are highly bullish with the 10 SMA crossing up the 21 SMA and MACD turning positive, albeit lagging the recent rally in the price to resistance.
Therefore, a pullback can be expected to test prior resistance and the confluence of the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement.
If the bulls commit at that juncture, then an advance to the neckline of the daily chart's M-formation is a high probability to complete a 50% mean reversion of the latest bearish leg.
EUR/USD recovers beyond 1.2050 amid easing dollar’s demand
Easing Treasury yields and falling equities pushed the dollar lower heading into London fix. EUR/USD trades at daily highs around 1.2070 despite unimpressive EU data.
GBP/USD up over 100 pips after reaching a fresh two-week low
The pound trades around 1.3950 against the greenback, as demand for the latter receded. The focus is now on finance minister Sunak’s budget on Wednesday.
XAU/USD eyeing break below $1700 if this week’s US data beats
Spot gold prices are looking vulnerable in the $1720s after printing fresh multi-month lows during Tuesday Asia Pacific trade. Traders may look for a break below the $1700 level if strong US data adds to “over-heating” concerns.
Ripple nears 30% spike while crypto bull run takes a breather
Bitcoin's uptrend is still intact despite the technical breakout stalling at $50,000. Ethereum faces an uphill task at the 38.2% Fibonacci level ahead of a potential spike to $1,700. Ripple is flirting with $0.44, while bulls look forward to a 30% rally to $0.575.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside comes in 91.60
DXY pushes higher and clinches new 4-week peaks near 91.40. This area is coincident with the 100-day SMA (91.29).