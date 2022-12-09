- EUR/USD grinds higher inside monthly rising wedge following a two-day winning streak.
- Triangle breakout, firmer oscillators favor bulls, 1.0440 holds the key to rising wedge confirmation.
- 200-SMA acts as the last defense of EUR/USD bulls, May’s high will be in focus past 1.0615.
EUR/USD struggles to justify the bullish triangle breakout near 1.0550-55 during early Friday. In doing so, the major currency pair probes the two-day uptrend while staying inside a one-month-old rising wedge bearish chart formation.
Not only the upside break of the weekly triangle’s resistance line but bullish MACD signals and firmer RSI (14) also favor the EUR/USD bulls.
However, the upper line of the stated wedge formation, near 1.0615 by the press time, could challenge the pair’s further upside.
In a case where the EUR/USD crosses the 1.0615 hurdle, highs marked in June and May, around 1.0775 and 1.0785 respectively, could lure the buyers.
On the contrary, the resistance-turned-support line of the immediate triangle, near 1.0525, holds the key for EUR/USD seller’s entry.
Following that, the stated triangle’s bottom and the rising wedge’s lower line, close to 1.0470 and 1.0440 in that order, will be crucial for the pair traders to watch.
Should the EUR/USD price successfully break the 1.0440 support, the 200-SMA level surrounding 1.0230 acts as the last defense of the bulls.
EUR/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0555
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.01%
|Today daily open
|1.0556
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0402
|Daily SMA50
|1.0085
|Daily SMA100
|1.0062
|Daily SMA200
|1.0355
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0565
|Previous Daily Low
|1.049
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0545
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.029
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0536
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0518
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0508
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0461
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0433
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0584
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0612
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0659
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
