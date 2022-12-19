- EUR/USD bears are a test of 1.0580which opens the risk of a continuation towards 1.0500 at the extreme.
- Bulls need to get above 1.0650 for a run into the 1.07s.
As per the prior analysis, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls under pressure as bears test commitments at 1.0600, and, EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls move and seek a test of key H4 resistance structure, the bulls have been testing the M-formation's resistance area and struggle to get past, meeting a counter trendline. Failures to break higher at this juncture expose the broader bullish trendline and various horizontal support structures along the way as the following will illustrate.
EUR/USD prior analysis
It was stated that the bulls will need to show up on the front side of the more dominant trendline support or face a downside continuation. On the upside, we have 1.0700 as a key level. We have 1.0790 thereafter as the next level.
On the 4-hour chart, the M-formation is explained to be a reversion pattern and while the price remained in a bullish trend on the front side of the bullish trendline, should the neckline resistance give, then there would be prospects of a fresh cycle high for the week ahead.
However, we are seeing the bears try to commit below the counter-trendline resistance and around the neckline of the formation as follows
A move into the price imbalance below 1.0580 opens the risk of a continuation towards the trendline support and a test of 1.0500 at the extreme.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY consolidates losses ahead of BoJ’s decision
The USD/JPY pair trades below 137.00, barely trimming early losses ahead of the close. Eyes on the Bank of Japan and potential hints on a flip in the ultra-loose monetary policy.
EUR/USD retains the 1.0600 level in a choppy trading
EUR/USD quickly reverted a dip to 1.0572, reflecting buyers' dominance. The pair lacked follow-through as investors await fresh catalysts ahead of the winter breakout.
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6700 ahead of RBA Minutes
The AUD/USD pair struggles to retain modest gains, trading at around the 0.6700 level. The poor performance of Wall Street undermines demand for the Australian Dollar.
Gold holding below $1,800 with limited downward scope
XAU/USD eased after nearing $1,800, although losses are limited amid broad USD weakness. Market players started the week with optimism following encouraging Chinese news. Wall Street's soft opening and strengthening yields backed the USD in the near term.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Is US inflation weighing down on DOGE?
Dogecoin price confirms last month's bearish bias report as the notorious meme coin takes a market plunge. Now that the sell-off is underway, traders are forced to question where the bears will aim.