- 1.0340 2017 lows in focus for the weeks ahead.
- A break there will open the risk of a move below parity.
At a glance, the EUR/USD bearish impulse looks relatively overdone and the price is stalling after making a cycle low of 1.0472. At 1.0541, the euro is trading near Friday's doji close and bulls will be on the lookout for a bullish engulfing candle for the first day of the week to confirm the corrective bias. The same can be said for the weekly chart also:
EUR/USD weekly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
The price is based in what could be a phase of accumulation, at least on the lower time frames. However, failures to break higher will likely encourage the bears and lead to redistribution and a continuation of the bear trend for the days and possibly weeks ahead with a focus on the 2017 lows initially, 1.0340. A break there will open the risk of a move below parity:
EUR/USD monthly chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
