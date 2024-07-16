EUR/USD pauses with ECB rate call around the corner

EUR/USD hung up on tense bidding near 1.0900.

Bullish momentum pulls up short as Fiber fails to crack into new technical highs.

ECB rate call in the barrel for Thursday after US data sparks renewed rate cut hopes.

EUR/USD rotated around 1.0900 on Tuesday as markets grappled with September rate cut hopes getting pinned even further into the high end after US Retail Sales figures eased in June. Markets have fully priced in the start of a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate-cutting cycle in September, with up to three quarter-point cuts expected for the year. On the European side, the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest rate call looms ahead on Thursday.

In June, US Retail Sales remained flat at 0.0%, matching forecasts and dropping from the revised 0.3% in the previous month. This decline in Retail Sales added to the market's expectation of a rate cut at the upcoming Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on September 18. The softening of US Retail Sales combined with a recent cooling in Consumer Price Index (CPI) data last week has increased the likelihood of a rate cut in September. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, the markets are now anticipating almost a 100% chance of at least a quarter-point rate reduction in September, with the possibility of up to three cuts by 2024.

The ECB is broadly expected to keep rates on hold on Thursday as policymakers wait to see if data will improve following an initial quarter-point cut in June.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar.

EUR/USD technical outlook

EUR/USD was unable to break decisively through the 1.0900 handle last week, and intraday bidding churns just south of the key technical barrier as markets await a meaningful push in either direction. The Fiber is holding close to a four-month high set at 1.0922 last Friday, and the key for buyers will be to keep EUR/USD buoyed above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0789.

Fiber trading is hung up on the upper bound of a rough descending channel, and continued weakness could drag bulls back into the low end with the last swing low priced in just north of 1.0650.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD daily chart