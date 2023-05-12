EUR/USD pares weekly loss above 1.0900 amid US debt ceiling woes ahead of inflation cues

- EUR/USD licks its wounds at the lowest levels in a month, braces for the biggest weekly loss since late February.
- ECB, Fed policymakers try to show hawkish moves but challenges to sentiment favor US Dollar.
- US CPI, PPI have been unimpressive and highlight importance of Michigan CSI, inflation expectations for clear directions.
EUR/USD retreats from an intraday high of 1.0925 but stays sluggish during early Friday in Europe as traders lick their wounds on the way to posting the biggest weekly loss in three months. That said, the US Dollar’s latest rebound and a lack of confirmatory hawkish signals from the European Central Bank (ECB), as well as fears of the US debt ceiling, keep the Euro bears hopeful at the lowest levels in a month.
Multiple ECB Officials including President Christine Lagarde, tried to defend the bloc’s central bank’s hawkish bias as some among the team consider the latest easing in the European and German statistics to suggest nearness to the policy pivot. With this in mind, Bloomberg quotes people familiar with the debate while saying, “ECB officials are starting to accept that interest-rate increases might need to continue in September to bring inflation fully under control.” ECB policymaker and Bundesbank Chief Joachim Nagel reaffirmed on Thursday, the “meeting-by-meeting approach is the right path for the ECB.” The policymaker also added that they're moving closer to restrictive territory but not there yet.
On the other hand, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari mentioned on Thursday that inflation has eased but warned it is above the Fed's 2% target while speaking at the Marquette CEO Town Hall in Michigan.
That said, the recently escalating market fears surrounding the US debt ceiling expiry and banking fallouts, seem to allow the US Dollar to brace for the first weekly gain in three while pushing down the US Treasury bond yields for the third consecutive week.
It should be noted that the postponement of the debt ceiling talks between US President Joe Biden and House Speaker McCarthy and a slump in the share price of PacWest Bancorp appear the main negative developments to weigh on the sentiment. Additionally, warnings from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Beth Hammack, Chair of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee and Co-Head of Goldman's Global Financing Group, about US default, also threaten the risk profile.
Alternatively, the market’s consolidation amid a light calendar and cautious mood ahead of today’s preliminary readings of the University of Michigan’s (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index (CSI) for May, as well as the UoM 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations for the said month, prod the US Dollar buyers of late. Should the scheduled inflation clues and central bank comments manage to convince markets of the ECB’s comparatively more hawkish policy bias than the Fed, the EUR/USD may witness further upside. However, the aforementioned risk catalysts will still be the key to watching for clear directions.
Also read: Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood
Technical analysis
Despite the latest corrective bounce, the EUR/USD pair remains well below the 1.0970 resistance confluence comprising the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the bottom line of a one-month-old bullish channel. The same joins bearish MACD signals to keep Euro sellers hopeful.
Also read: EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears struggle to justify 1.0970 support break
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0921
|Today Daily Change
|0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.0916
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0992
|Daily SMA50
|1.0867
|Daily SMA100
|1.0797
|Daily SMA200
|1.0449
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0998
|Previous Daily Low
|1.09
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1092
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0942
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1095
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0788
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0938
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0961
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0878
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.078
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0976
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1036
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1074
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
