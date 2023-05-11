EUR/USD Price Analysis: Euro bears struggle to justify 1.0970 support break

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
Share:
  • EUR/USD remains pressured at the lowest level in a month.
  • Bears flirt with 50-day EMA after breaking key support confluence.
  • Steady RSI (14) line, bearish MACD signals joins support break to favor Euro sellers.

EUR/USD sellers attack the 1.0900 round figure, renewing the intraday low near 1.0910 amid the mid-Asian session on Friday. That said, the Euro pair broke a short-term key support confluence to post the biggest daily slump in two weeks the previous day.

In addition to the downside break of convergence of the 21-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the bottom line of a one-month-old bullish channel, around 1.0970, the EUR/USD sellers also cheer bearish MACD signals to renew the monthly low on Thursday.

Adding strength to the Euro pair’s downside bias is the absence of an oversold RSI (14) line. However, the 50-day EMA level of around 1.0895 prods the EUR/USD bears of late.

Should the EUR/USD bears keep the reins past 1.0895, the 38.2% and 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its January-April increase, respectively near 1.0860 and 1.0790, can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, the EUR/USD pair’s corrective bounce remains elusive unless the quote stays below the 1.0970 support-turned-resistance.

Even if the major currency pair crosses the 1.0970 hurdle, the 1.1000 round figure and multiple hurdles around 1.1050 may challenge the EUR/USD bulls before directing them to the aforementioned channel’s top line, close to 1.1120 at the latest.

EUR/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.0917
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.59%
Today daily open 1.0982
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0999
Daily SMA50 1.0861
Daily SMA100 1.0793
Daily SMA200 1.0446
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1007
Previous Daily Low 1.0942
Previous Weekly High 1.1092
Previous Weekly Low 1.0942
Previous Monthly High 1.1095
Previous Monthly Low 1.0788
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0982
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0947
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0912
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0882
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1012
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1042
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1078

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD attempting to correct from US session lows

AUD/USD attempting to correct from US session lows

AUD/USD is flat at around 0.6700 in Tokyo, correcting from the US session lows.  In the US data, prices are rising, but more slowly than expected. The PPI data for April increased 0.2% MoM with annual growth now at 2.3% YoY.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD bears struggle to justify 1.0970 support break

EUR/USD bears struggle to justify 1.0970 support break

EUR/USD sellers attack the 1.0900 round figure, renewing the intraday low near 1.0910 amid the mid-Asian session on Friday. The Euro pair broke a short-term key support confluence to post the biggest daily slump in two weeks the previous day.

EUR/USD News

Gold appears vulnerable above $2,000 ahead of more US inflation clues

Gold appears vulnerable above $2,000 ahead of more US inflation clues

Gold price takes offers to refresh intraday low near $2,012 amid early Friday in Europe, marking the consecutive third daily loss amid the market’s fears emanating from the US debt ceiling negotiations and banking woes.

Gold News

Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO

Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter’s apex office with the election of a new executive. Market participants are already curious whether the incumbent CEO will focus on Crypto Twitter and use it as a voice for crypto. The news could be bearish for meme coins, especially DOGE.

Read more

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood Premium

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index Preview: Modest improvement not enough to boost the mood

On Friday, May 12, the United States (US) will release the preliminary estimate of the May Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index. The key consumer sentiment gauge is expected to have declined modestly, from 63.5 in April to 63.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures