EUR/USD oscillates around 1.0550 as investors await US ISM PMI for fresh impetus

- EUR/USD is displaying a sideways profile around 1.0550 ahead of FOMC minutes and US ISM PMI data.
- Lower dependence on debt by corporate might impact the US Manufacturing PMI.
- A decline in energy prices and the government's one-off payment of household energy bills have trimmed German HICP.
The EUR/USD pair has sensed a tepid demand around the cushion of 1.0540 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is broadly displaying back-and-forth moves around 1.0550 as investors are awaiting the release of the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data for fresh cues.
The major remained in a negative trajectory on Tuesday as investors underpinned the risk-aversion theme. S&P500 witnessed a sell-off from the market participants ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes, which are scheduled for Thursday. The US Dollar Index (DXY) is displaying an inventory adjustment of around 104.40 and is aiming to extend its recovery ahead.
On Wednesday, investors will keep an eye on the release of the S ISM Manufacturing PMI, which is likely to decline to 48.5 vs. the former release of 49.0. Higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve (Fed) are resulting in lower dependence on debt by corporate as it will lead to higher interest obligations. Therefore, a drop in investment decisions and expansion in current capacity is impacting the volume of manufacturing activities. Also, a decline in retail demand has trimmed supply from factory gates.
Apart from the Manufacturing PMI, the catalyst that will impact the US Dollar is the New Orders Index, which is expected to improve to 48.1 vs. the former release of 47.2. The catalyst indicates the extent of forward demand, which might support a bullish extension in the current range of the USD Index.
On the Eurozone front, the German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) has dropped to 9.6% while the street was expecting a drop to 10.7% from the former release of 11.3%. According to Reuters, a significant drop in the price index is backed by falling energy prices and the government's one-off payment of household energy bills. This is going to delight the European Central Bank (ECB), which is worried about rising inflation.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0556
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|1.0552
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0608
|Daily SMA50
|1.0375
|Daily SMA100
|1.0135
|Daily SMA200
|1.0321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0684
|Previous Daily Low
|1.052
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0713
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0607
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0736
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0393
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0582
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0621
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0486
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0421
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0322
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.065
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0749
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0814
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to sustain above 0.6720 amid risk-off mood ahead of FOMC minutes
The AUD/USD pair is facing pressure in sustaining above the immediate resistance of 0.6720 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is expected to re-test the round-level support of 0.6700 as the risk-aversion theme is impacting the Australian Dollar.
EUR/USD oscillates around 1.0550 as investors await US ISM PMI for fresh impetus
The EUR/USD pair has sensed a tepid demand around the cushion of 1.0540 in the Asian session. The major currency pair is broadly displaying back-and-forth moves around 1.0550 as investors are awaiting the release of the United States ISM Manufacturing PMI data for fresh cues.
Gold shows volatility contraction near $1,840, FOMC minutes eyed
Gold price has shifted into a sideways auction profile after recovery from the crucial support around $1,828.00 in the late New York session. Earlier, the precious metal slipped sharply after failing to kiss the critical resistance of $1,850.00.
Luna Classic: Market makers aiming for last year’s liquidity
Terra's Luna Classic price has portrayed significant countertrend strength in recent days. The bulls may be setting up for a 20% rally to challenge December's monthly high. Terra's Luna Classic price should remain on day traders' watchlists for the weeks to come.
The 2023 recession will feel much worse than the economic impact of the pandemic
Consider The Economist’s “World Ahead” list. It has Ukraine, recession, climate, China, divided America, other conflicts (Taiwan)–and Covid comes 8th. Finally, not anywhere in the year-end issue is any mention of the Hubble and Webb telescopes, and the plans to add manned space exploration in the near-term.