EUR/USD is still losing ground into late US trade, bears hungry for more

- EUR/USD has been falling throughout the day on the back of an uber-hawkish Fed.
- Fed's Powell testified to Congress and the US Dollar took-off.
EUR/USD keeps falling as we move into late US trade in what has been a maximum drop in the single currency following uber-hawkish rhetoric from the Federal Reserve's chairman on Tuesday who testified to Congress.
The main words that got the US Dollar going coming from the Fed's chair Powell were, "the latest economic data have come in stronger than expected, which suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates is likely to be higher than previously anticipated. If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes."
As a consequence, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note rose to 4% before easing back to 3.96%, remaining marginally below the three-month high of 4.07% touched on March 2nd as investors assessed the pace of future rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. This gave the greenback a boost. The DXY index, a measure of the US Dollar vs. a basket of currencies, vaulted 105 the figure in a move that started out from 104.43 and kept going until 105.435.
Meanwhile, the Euro is likely to be hamstrung as Germany may still suffer a technical recession in Q4 2022/Q1 2023. However, analysts at Rabobank argued that ''at least more recent data are indicating resilience in the economy.'' On the other hand, the analysts also said, ‘resilient’ is not ‘strong’ and ''the market is facing these data releases with longer EUR positions than at the end of last year. This suggests that the hawkish rhetoric of the ECB may struggle to coax the EUR significantly higher particularly given the recent buoyancy of the greenback.''
Of note, inflation remains stubbornly high in the Euro Area which was evident from the February inflation numbers. Officials, such as ECB's Pierre Wunsch indicated that it was not unreasonable to expect ECB to hike to 4%. ECB policymaker Klaas Knot said on Tuesday that the ECB can be expected to keep raising interest rates for “quite some time” after March. Knot said that the current pace of hikes could continue into May if underlying inflation does not materially abate. “Once we see a clear, decisive turn in underlying inflation dynamics, I expect the ECB to move to smaller steps.”
Knot also argued that inflation appears to have peaked. The sharp decrease in energy prices seen over the last months could bring down headline inflation even faster than what the ECB is projecting, the policymaker added. He does not see a recession in the winter and pointed out that the slowdown in economic growth seems “even more shallow, short-lived than expected”.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0554
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0123
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.15
|Today daily open
|1.0677
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0661
|Daily SMA50
|1.0728
|Daily SMA100
|1.0504
|Daily SMA200
|1.0328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0694
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0622
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0692
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0533
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0667
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.065
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0635
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0593
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0563
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0707
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0737
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0779
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
