EUR/USD holds position above 1.0900 after breaking its losing streak

EUR/USD breaks its three-day losing streak due to improved risk-on mood.

The US Dollar appreciated as Initial Jobless Claims fell to 233K, falling below the expected 240K.

Traders expect Germany's Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices to remain steady in July.

EUR/USD halts its three-day losing streak, trading around 1.0920 during the Asian session on Friday. The upside of the EUR/USD pair could be attributed to the downbeat US Dollar (USD), which could be attributed to heightened expectations of a dovish policy outlook by the US Federal Reserve (Fed).

However, the EUR/USD pair faced challenges as US Initial Jobless Claims fell to 233,000 for the week ending August 2, coming in below the market expectation of 240,000. This decline follows an upwardly revised figure of 250,000 for the previous week, which had been the highest in a year.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the US Dollar (USD) against the other six major currencies, retraces its recent gains, trading around 103.20. Additionally, the decline in the US Treasury yields put pressure on the Greenback standing at 4.01% and 3.97%, respectively, at the time of writing.

On Thursday, Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid stated that reducing monetary policy could be "appropriate" if inflation remains low. Schmid noted that the current Fed policy is "not that restrictive" and that while the Fed is close to its 2% inflation goal, it has not yet fully achieved it, per Reuters.

On the EUR front, the European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Olli Rehn said on Wednesday that the central bank can continue cutting interest rates if the inflation trend is slowing in the near future. Rehn said "Inflation continues to slow down but the path to the 2% target remains bumpy this year," per Reuters.

Traders await Germany's Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) scheduled for release on Friday. Market expectations are steady, with forecasts of a 2.6% year-on-year increase and a 0.5% month-on-month rise in July.