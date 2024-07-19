EUR/USD holds losses near 1.0900 due to increased risk aversion

- EUR/USD depreciates as the US Dollar continues to gain ground on Friday.
- Higher US Treasury yields contribute to underpin the Greenback.
- ECB President Lagarde provided no hints about the stance for the next meeting, stating that September was "wide open."
EUR/USD extends its losses for the second consecutive day, trading around 1.0890 during the Asian session on Friday. The decline in the EUR/USD pair can be attributed to the strengthening of the US Dollar (USD) amid increased risk aversion.
The greenback is bolstered by rising US Treasury yields, but its upside potential may be constrained by soft labor data, which enhances market expectations for a Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in September.
US Initial Jobless Claims increased more than expected, data showed on Thursday, adding 243K new unemployment benefits seekers for the week ended July 12 compared to the expected 230K, and rising above the previous week’s revised 223K.
According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, markets now indicate a 93.5% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the September Fed meeting, up from 85.1% a week earlier.
On the EUR front, The European Central Bank (ECB) decided to maintain its main refinancing rate at 4.25%, as expected, at its July Monetary Policy Meeting on Thursday. The ECB's deposit facility rate also remains unchanged at 3.75%.
At the press conference following the interest rate decision, ECB President Christine Lagarde stated, "The question of September and what we do in September is wide open." Lagarde also noted that the monetary policy decision had been unanimous and emphasized the central bank's commitment to relying on a range of data rather than any single data point, according to Reuters.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays weak near 0.6700 amid sustained USD strength, cautious mood
AUD/USD remains depressed near 0.6700 in the Asian session on Friday, a little impressed by encouraging comments from China's official. The risk-off impulse assists the safe-haven US Dollar in building on the previous rebound, weighing on the pair.
USD/JPY eases below 157.50 after Japan's warnings
USD/JPY is easing below 157.50 in Asian trading on Friday, with the Japanese Yen gaining ground on warnings from the authorities. Broad US Dollar strength and higher US Treasury bond yields, however, keep the pair afloat ahead of Fedspeak.
Gold price drops to multi-day low amid modest USD strength
Gold price corrects further from the record high amid some follow-through USD buying. September Fed rate cut bets should cap the USD and help limit losses for the XAU/USD. The technical setup supports prospects for the emergence of dip-buying near $2,400.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin faces resistance around the $65,000 mark
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices encountered rejections upon reaching resistance levels near $65,000 and $3,530, respectively. Meanwhile, Ripple price might undergo a pullback towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.480 before potentially resuming its upward momentum.
Doom and gloom into the end of the week
Investors have become more distressed into the end of the week, and this distressed sentiment has translated to some very clear risk off flow opening renewed demand for the US Dollar and downside pressure on US equities.