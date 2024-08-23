EUR/USD holds above 1.1100 mark amid fresh USD selling, ahead of Fed’s Powell

- EUR/USD attracts some dip-buying on Friday amid the dovish Fed-inspired USD slide.
- The Euro bulls seem unaffected by rising bets for more interest rate cuts by the ECB.
- Investors now look to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech for some meaningful impetus.
The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction on the last day of the week and for now, seems to have stalled its pullback from the vicinity of over a one-year high touched on Wednesday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.1125 region and draw support from the emergence of fresh selling around the US Dollar (USD).
Data published on Wednesday showed that US job growth over the past year to March was significantly weaker than initially estimated. Adding to this, a rise in the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims further pointed to a cooling labor market, which, along with a slump in the US Manufacturing PMI, suggested that the economy is at risk of a slowdown. This, in turn, reaffirms market bets for an imminent start of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cutting cycle in September and fails to assist the USD in capitalizing on the overnight goodish rebound from the YTD low. This, to a larger extent, overshadows Thursday's mixed Eurozone PMI prints and turns out to be a key factor offering some support to the EUR/USD pair.
In fact, HCOB's preliminary composite Eurozone PMI, compiled by S&P Global, came in at 54.1 as compared to the estimates of 53.5, though marked a slight downtick from 54.3 in the previous month. That said, business activity in Germany – the Eurozone's largest economy – contracted for a second consecutive month and by more than expected. Adding to this, the negotiated wage growth in the Euro area slowed to 3.55% for Q2 2024, from 4.74% in Q1 2024. This, in turn, strengthens the case for two more rate cuts from the European Central Bank (ECB) this year. This might hold back traders from placing aggressive bullish bets around the shared currency and cap any meaningful appreciating move for the EUR/USD pair.
Meanwhile, the accounts of the ECB July policy meeting showed that the September meeting was widely seen as a good time to re-evaluate the level of monetary policy restriction. Adding to this, ECB Governing Council member Martins Kazaks voiced confidence in inflation returning to 2% as well as worries over the economy and said that he’s ready to discuss another interest rate cut at the September meeting. Hence, any subsequent move up might continue to confront some resistance, though the bearish sentiment surrounding the Greenback might continue to act as a tailwind for the EUR/USD pair.
Economic Indicator
Fed's Chair Powell speech
Jerome H. Powell took office as a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on May 25, 2012, to fill an unexpired term. On November 2, 2017, President Donald Trump nominated Powell to serve as the next Chairman of the Federal Reserve. Powell assumed office as Chair on February 5, 2018.Read more.
Next release: Fri Aug 23, 2024 14:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: -
Source: Federal Reserve
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds higher ground above 0.6700 ahead of Powell's speech
AUD/USD is trading with modest gains above 0.6700 in the Asian session on Friday. Fresh US Dollar selling, amid the US/JPY sell-off, underpins the pair. However, further upside appears elusive, as traders turn to the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech.
USD/JPY remains heavy near 145.50 after BoJ Ueda's hawkish remarks
USD/JPY remains under heavy selling pressure near 145.50 in Friday's Asian trading. The Japanese Yen got a fresh boost from the domestic inflation data and BoJ Governor Ueda's willingness to hike rates further. The US Dollar slips ahead of Fed Chair Powell's speech.
Gold price edges higher amid renewed USD selling, looks to Powell’s speech for rate-cut cues
Gold price attracts fresh buyers during the Asia session on Friday. Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will start lowering borrowing costs at the September policy meeting fails to assist the US Dollar to capitalize on the overnight goodish rebound from the YTD low.
Bitcoin price could decline as it nears $62,000 resistance level
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices could drop following their inability to break through their key resistance levels, as momentum indicators indicate a bearish bias. Ripple price shows stability near its $0.544 daily support level, suggesting a possible comeback.
Does the Fed have the backbone to go big?
Investors are banking on a steep 1% in Fed rate cuts by the time they’re hanging up their holiday stockings, but today, they’re left wondering: Does Chair Powell have the backbone to go big with preemptive rate cuts to dodge a downturn?
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.