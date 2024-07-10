EUR/USD gains ground as market sentiment leans back into rate cut expectations

EUR/USD extended a recovery from the early week’s slump toward 1.0800.

Rate cut expectations continue to drive broader market flows.

EU data remains thin, US inflation figures to be key print for the week.

EUR/USD found some room on the high side on Wednesday, getting pushed up the charts by broad-market Greenback selling. Market sentiment has firmly recovered and leaned into renewed rate cut expectations after Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell gave his own version of a dovish appearance while giving two-day testimony to US Congressional committees. EU data remains thin outside of final German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) inflation slated for Thursday, and markets will be pivoting to face a double-header of key US inflation data due on Thursday and Friday.

Forex Today: Gearing up for US CPI

German final HICP inflation numbers are due during Thursday’s European market session, but little change is expected and the annualized figure for June is broadly expected to hold steady at 2.5%.

The markets, eager for a rate cut, interpreted Fed Chair Powell's appearances before Congressional committees as dovish this week. Powell cautiously acknowledged recent progress on inflation, prompting a recovery in risk appetite as investors once again hope for a rate cut in September. Investors will be watching for lower-than-expected US CPI inflation on Thursday, with the median market forecast expecting annualized core CPI inflation in June to remain at 3.4%.

Further US inflation data is scheduled for release on Friday, including the core US Producer Price Index (PPI) wholesale inflation. The index is expected to increase to 2.5% YoY from the previous 2.3%, which could impact broad-market rate cut expectations.

Euro PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.01% -0.03% -0.05% -0.02% -0.06% -0.09% -0.05% EUR 0.01% -0.01% -0.02% 0.02% -0.03% -0.06% -0.03% GBP 0.03% 0.00% -0.02% 0.02% -0.03% -0.07% -0.01% JPY 0.05% 0.02% 0.02% 0.02% -0.01% -0.08% 0.00% CAD 0.02% -0.02% -0.02% -0.02% -0.06% -0.10% -0.03% AUD 0.06% 0.03% 0.03% 0.01% 0.06% -0.04% 0.02% NZD 0.09% 0.06% 0.07% 0.08% 0.10% 0.04% 0.06% CHF 0.05% 0.03% 0.00% -0.01% 0.03% -0.02% -0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD technical outlook

EUR/USD gave a thin intraday recovery, but bullish momentum remains on the anemic side and bids are struggling to make further headway while weighed down by a near-term ceiling around 1.0840.

Daily candlesticks continue to get squeezed between the upper bound of a rough descending channel and the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0790. Without a definitive bullish break into fresh topside chart territory, price action is likely to get swamped out and begin making a fresh leg lower.

EUR/USD hourly chart

EUR/USD daily chart