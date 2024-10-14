EUR/USD falls toward 1.0900 due to dovish sentiment surrounding the ECB

EUR/USD receives downward pressure as the ECB is widely expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut on Thursday.

Rising Middle-East tensions put pressure on the risk-sensitive Euro.

The US Dollar gains ground as the Fed is projected to slow the pace of borrowing cost reductions.

EUR/USD continues its downward trend for the fourth consecutive session, hovering around 1.0920 during the Asian trading hours on Monday. The Euro faces downward pressure as the European Central Bank (ECB) prepares for its monetary policy decision on Thursday.

The ECB is widely anticipated to reduce its Main Refinancing Operations Rate by 25 basis points. Officials have signaled the potential for further reductions in response to the European Union's economic challenges. The central bank has already lowered rates twice this year and is expected to continue with incremental 25 basis point cuts in future meetings.

On the geopolitical front, escalating tensions in the Middle East have sparked concerns of a broader regional conflict, strengthening the safe-haven US Dollar and putting pressure on the risk-sensitive EUR/USD pair. According to CNN, at least four Israeli soldiers were killed, and over 60 people were injured in a drone attack in north-central Israel on Sunday.

The decline of the EUR/USD pair could also be linked to a stronger US Dollar (USD), fueled by expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will slow the pace of borrowing cost reductions more than previously anticipated.

Traders are looking for a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut from the Fed in November, following the release of the Producer Price Index (PPI) data from the United States last Friday. According to the CME FedWatch Tool, the markets are pricing in an 86.9% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in November, with no expectation for a 50-basis-point reduction.

In September, the annual Producer Price Index (PPI) increased by 1.8%, following a 1.9% rise in August, and exceeded market expectations of 1.6%. Meanwhile, the annual core PPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 2.8%, surpassing analysts' forecast of 2.7%.