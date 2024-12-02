EUR/USD falls on French political risk and Trump’s defence of the Dollar

- EUR/USD declines on Monday as the French government faces a potential vote of no confidence.
- The US Dollar strengthens due to Donald Trump’s threat to hit BRICS countries with 100% tariffs.
- Dovish commentary from ECB’s Martin Kazaks adds to the negative sentiment around the Euro.
EUR/USD is trading over half a percent lower on Monday, with a single Euro (EUR) buying about 1.0500 US Dollars (USD) as New York awakes to the sound of alarm clocks and scent of coffee.
The pair is falling as a political crisis threatens to overturn the French government, weighing on the Euro whilst President-elect Donald Trump gives the Dollar a boost by threatening to impose tariffs on BRICS nations unless they give up their search for an alternative to the Dollar.
The Single Currency is depreciating as France faces a political crisis of a gravity not seen since 1962. Michel Barnier’s minority government could face a vote of no confidence as attempts to get a controversial Budget through parliament.
Due to lacking an overall majority, Barnier relies on the backing of the French Far right National Rally (NR) party but they have demanded major concessions to the Budget, curbing the austerity of the original plan which sought to reign in government spending and narrow the country’s relatively wide deficit.
Barnier has until Monday to yield to NR's demands or face the possibility of a no-confidence motion toppling his government.
The panic is leading international investors to steer clear of European equities, reducing demand for the Euro, according to Reuters. This, in turn, is weighing on EUR/USD.
The US Dollar meanwhile, is rallying across the board after Donald Trump threatened the BRICS trading bloc with 100% tariffs unless it dropped the pursuit of a replacement currency.
BRICS – which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Ethiopia – has been steadily reducing its reliance on the USD as a medium of exchange, using the currencies of its members instead, whilst mulling an alternative reserve currency of its own.
“The idea that the BRICS Countries are trying to move away from the Dollar while we stand by and watch is OVER,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday afternoon. “We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100% Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful U.S. Economy,” he added.
EUR/USD faces further downside pressure after comments from European Central Bank governing council member Martins Kazaks on Monday, suggested he was in favor of making further cuts to Eurozone interest rates.
“In my view, rate cuts must continue,” said Kazaks, adding, “we see that the inflation problem will soon end.”
The expectation of lower interest rates is negative for the Euro since it reduces foreign capital inflows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends losses toward 1.0500 as focus shifts to US ISM PMI
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and declines toward 1.0500 on Monday. The pair is dragged down by dovish ECB-speak, French political woes and a firmer US Dollar following Trump tariffs threat on BRICS. Investors now await US ISM Manufacturing PMI data.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2700 as USD rebound continues
Following a consolidation phase in the early European session, GBP/USD turns south and trades below 1.2700 on Monday. The pickup in the safe-haven demand for the US Dollar, as traders remain wary over the latest Trump tariffs threat on BRICS nations, weighs on the pair ahead of US ISM PMI data.
Gold stays below $2,650 on broad-based USD strength
Gold starts the new week on the back foot and trades below $2,650. The renewed US Dollar strength and the recover seen in the US Treasury bond yields don't allow the pair to stage a rebound as investors' focus shifts to US PMI data.
The week ahead: Payrolls take centre stage, as French government poised to collapse
At the start of this week, the focus is likely to be on France. On Sunday, Marine Le Pen said that her party’s talks with the government led by Michel Barnier, had broken down, which paves the way for a no-confidence vote in the technocratic government that has no majority in Parliament.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.