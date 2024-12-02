ECB’s Kazaks: In my view, rate cuts must continue

European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker Martins Kazaks said on Monday, “in my view, rate cuts must continue.”
He added that “we see that the inflation problem will soon end.”
Market reaction
The above comments fail to affect the Euro , as EUR/USD loses 0.48% on the day to trade near 1.0525, at the press time.
Euro PRICE Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.49%
|0.35%
|0.50%
|0.27%
|0.18%
|0.36%
|0.43%
|EUR
|-0.49%
|-0.18%
|0.03%
|-0.22%
|-0.23%
|-0.12%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|-0.35%
|0.18%
|0.17%
|-0.03%
|-0.04%
|0.06%
|0.12%
|JPY
|-0.50%
|-0.03%
|-0.17%
|-0.23%
|-0.29%
|-0.11%
|-0.13%
|CAD
|-0.27%
|0.22%
|0.03%
|0.23%
|0.06%
|0.10%
|0.15%
|AUD
|-0.18%
|0.23%
|0.04%
|0.29%
|-0.06%
|0.10%
|0.15%
|NZD
|-0.36%
|0.12%
|-0.06%
|0.11%
|-0.10%
|-0.10%
|0.08%
|CHF
|-0.43%
|0.02%
|-0.12%
|0.13%
|-0.15%
|-0.15%
|-0.08%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
