EUR/USD faces challenges after robust US Inflation, consolidates near 1.0700

EUR/USD lost ground as US Dollar surged after the release of solid US CPI data.

The Euro received upward support from the improved Economic Sentiment data.

FedWatch Tool suggests 37% and 51% probability of a 25 bps rate cut by the Fed in May and June, respectively.

The EUR/USD pair remains in a downtrend, reaching fresh three-month lows on Wednesday following the release of robust US inflation data. The higher-than-expected inflation has shifted market sentiment towards no interest rate adjustment by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in the upcoming March meeting. This has provided upward support for the US Dollar (USD) against the Euro (EUR).

The Euro experienced a moment of respite following the release of better-than-expected Economic Sentiment data from both the Eurozone and Germany on Tuesday. Investors are now eagerly awaiting preliminary Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data slated for release on Wednesday. Furthermore, market participants are keenly paying attention to a scheduled speech by Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank (ECB), on Thursday.

The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounds from intraday losses and continues to extend gains despite downbeat US Treasury yields. Market sentiment has undergone a significant shift, with expectations for an unchanged interest rate next month soaring to near 90%, a marked difference from just a month ago. Investors are now contemplating the possibility of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) in June.

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD depreciates amid an improved US Dollar

The US Dollar Index rises to 104.90 with the 2-year and 10-year US Treasury yields at 4.60% and 4.29%, respectively, by the press time.

According to the FedWatch Tool, traders are pricing in a 37% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut by the Federal Reserve in May and 51% in June.

US headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 3.1% in January, surpassing the expected 2.9% but below the previous rate of 3.4%.

US Inflation increased by 0.3% MoM, against the expectation of maintaining the previous reading of 0.2%.

US Core CPI (YoY) remained consistent at 3.9% against the market expectation of a decline to 3.7% in January.

US Core Inflation (MoM) increased by 0.4% against the 0.3% as expected to be unchanged in January.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos emphasized that although progress is being made, wage pressures persist at elevated levels, and there isn't enough data available yet to confirm a reduction in these pressures.

Eurozone and German Economic Sentiment data from ZEW came in above expectations at 25 vs. 20.1 forecast, and 19.9 vs. 17.5 expected, respectively.

German Current Situation ZEW sentiment, however, dipped below expectations, coming in at -81.7 versus -79 forecast.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD hovers around the psychological level of 1.0700

EUR/USD trades near a psychological level of 1.0700 on Wednesday, followed by the next major support at 1.0650 level. A break below the latter could push the EUR/USD pair to navigate the psychological region around 1.0600.

On the upside, the EUR/USD pair could find an immediate barrier at the major level of 1.0750 followed by the 50-4hr Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0770. A breakthrough above this level could influence the pair to explore the area around the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.0799 aligned with the psychological barrier at 1.0800.

EUR/USD: Four-Hour Chart

Euro price today The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the weakest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD 0.06% 0.32% -0.14% -0.39% -0.12% -0.41% 0.08% EUR -0.05% 0.27% -0.19% -0.44% -0.19% -0.46% 0.03% GBP -0.34% -0.27% -0.46% -0.70% -0.45% -0.72% -0.24% CAD 0.14% 0.19% 0.46% -0.24% 0.02% -0.26% 0.22% AUD 0.38% 0.44% 0.71% 0.25% 0.25% -0.01% 0.46% JPY 0.12% 0.16% 0.45% -0.01% -0.27% -0.28% 0.19% NZD 0.40% 0.45% 0.72% 0.26% 0.02% 0.26% 0.50% CHF -0.09% -0.03% 0.24% -0.21% -0.46% -0.21% -0.48% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).