EUR/USD trimmed to the downside on Friday, extending into a three day down streak.

EU inflation brought no surprises, US PCE inflation kept rate bets on balance.

Coming up next week: Last US NFP jobs data print before next Fed rate call.

EUR/USD tilted further into the red on Friday, extending a downside move into a third straight day and dragging Fiber down to 1.1050 to round out the trading week. EU inflation figures released early Friday failed to impress anybody in particular, and US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) didn’t stray far from forecasts, keeping broad-market bets on rate cuts aimed squarely at the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) next rate call on September 18.

US PCE figures for July didn’t deliver any notable surprises to round out the trading week. MoM US core PCE inflation held steady at 0.2%, as expected, but the YoY core PCE inflation figure held steady at 2.5% versus the anticipated move up to 2.6%.

Rate markets are holding firmly to 30% odds of an initial double cut for 50 bps from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on September 18, with the remaining 70% leaning into a single quarter-point cut. Overall, rate traders are pricing in 100 bps in total cuts in 2024, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool.

With PCE inflation data out of the way and not giving any warning signs, the way is paved to next week’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) print, one of the last key pieces of economic data standing in the way of the Fed and rate-cut-hungry markets. Next week will also open on a quiet note, with US exchanges slated to remain shuttered for the Labor Day holiday. Some Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) releases are also scattered throughout the trading week.

EUR/USD price forecast

A third downside has tilted Fiber firmly into a bearish pullback, and EUR/USD price action is already halfway to the nearest technical level at the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) rising through 1.0950.

While EUR/USD is still trading firmly in bull country north of the 200-day EMA at 1.0855, bids have dropped the Fiber precipitously from yearly peaks reached earlier this week, and bearish momentum could develop some heat.

EUR/USD daily chart