EUR/USD drops to near 1.0620 as nations favor safety measures for arrivals from China

- EUR/USD is facing pressure as fresh Covid measures taken by various nations for arrivals from China trigger volatility.
- Absence of recovery signs from S&P500 futures after a two-day sell-off portraying risk-off mood.
- The United States will require all travelers from China to show a negative Covid report, effective from next week.
The EUR/USD pair has sensed heat after a rebound move to near 1.0637 in the Asian session. The major currency pair has dropped marginally around 1.0620 as the risk-off impulse has regained traction after various nations announced the requirement for negative Covid-19 test reports of arrivals from China. This is expected to escalate supply chain disruptions as China is a leading trading partner with various nations in the world.
The US Dollar Index has turned sideways in a range of 104.26-104.40 after a correction in the early trade from a four-day high around 104.56. Meanwhile, S&P500 futures have not displayed any recovery move after a two-day sell-off, portraying a risk-aversion theme underpinned by the market participants. The return on the 10-year US Treasury bonds is facing pressure and has dropped to near 3.86%.
The pace of reopening of the Chinese economy adopted by the respective administration has spiked the number of infections, which has dismantled the idea of easing supply chain disruptions. According to CNN News, the United States will require all travelers from China to show a negative Covid test result before flying to the country, effective from January 5.
Meanwhile, Italy announced that it will commence testing all arrivals from China for Covid and urges European Union countries to follow suit, after the 50% positive test rate on China flights in Milan. Fresh concerns about the Covid situation in China are likely to keep the US Dollar Index on a positive trajectory.
On the Eurozone front, the trading bloc is concluding the CY2022 on a high inflation note, which will keep the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers busy in finding ways to tame the Consumer Price Index (CPI). This week, ECB Governing Council member, as well as Dutch Governor, Klaas Knot warned for more policy tightening in the five policy meetings between now and July 2023 to contain firmer inflation. He further added that ‘The risk of us doing too little is still the bigger risk’.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0621
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12
|Today daily open
|1.0608
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0579
|Daily SMA50
|1.0313
|Daily SMA100
|1.0118
|Daily SMA200
|1.0328
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0674
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0608
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0659
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0573
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0497
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.973
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0633
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0649
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0586
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0564
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0519
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0697
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0719
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
