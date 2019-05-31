EUR/USD drops to 1.1135 after a spike to 1.1180

- Euro erases most of its daily gains versus US Dollar and Pound.
- EUR/USD heads for another negative month, a different story in June?
The EUR/USD pair pulled back over the last hours after a spike to 1.1179. The Euro fell more than 40 pips from the day’s top and dropped to 1.1135. As of writing trades at 1.1145, far from the top but still in positive territory for the day.
The sudden move in EUR/USD is likely due to month-end flows at the London-fix. The Euro also dropped against the Pound. Equity prices in Wall Street moved off lows over the last hours but global concerns remain in place. The key driver today was the announcement of US tariffs to all Mexican products starting in June of 5%.
Lowest weekly close since 2017?
The Euro is about to end the week with a modest decline and if it ends under 1.1140 it will post the lowest weekly close in two years. “The EUR/USD pair is poised to close the week around 1.1140, with the long-term bearish trend intact. The weekly chart shows that the pair keeps developing below a daily descendant trend line coming from September 2018 high at 1.1622, which falls at 1.1285 for the upcoming week,” said Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet. She adds the 20-week SMA continues heading lower “above the current level and below the larger ones, below the mentioned trend line.”
On a monthly basis, the euro is headed toward the fifth monthly decline in-a-row. June will start with a busy week in terms of the economic calendar. Over the last decade, June has been more of a positive month for the Euro versus the US Dollar. If EUR/USD manages to rise over the last 30 days, it could finally post a monthly gain for 2019.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps towards 1.1200 as the USD plunges with yieldss
EUR/USD is leaping towards 1.1200 as US yields indicate substantial rate cuts. Yields are down due to the intensifying trade wars with China, Europe, and now also Mexico.
GBP/USD surges above 1.2600 as the USD sells off
GBP/USD has bounced back above 1.2600, up from a four-month low of 1.2558. US yields are falling and projecting rate cuts as trade wars intensify on all fronts.
USD/JPY extends decline below 109 as risk aversion intensifies
Escalating geopolitical tensions weigh on the sentiment. 10-year US T-bond yield erases more than 3% on Friday. US Dollar Index retreats to 98 area ahead of inflation data.
Gold sits at over 2-week tops; bulls await a sustained move beyond $1300 mark
Gold held on to its strong gains through the early North-American session, with bulls now awaiting a follow-through move beyond the key $1300 psychological mark.
The limits of Yuan devaluation
In the trade war between China and the United States Beijing supposedly has a weapon, that if not quite unknown, is unique and unanswerable by Washington. It is the Chinese currency, the Yuan.