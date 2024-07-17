EUR/USD crosses over 1.09 on Wednesday as Euro bulls gear up for ECB rate call

- EUR/USD extended into bullish territory on Wednesday.
- ECB rate call looms ahead, rate hold expected for now.
- Markets have fully priced in a September rate cut from the Fed.
EUR/USD rallied into fresh 18-week highs on Wednesday as market sentiment tilts firmly into the risk-on side ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest rate call slated for Thursday. Broad-market risk appetite remains pinned into the ceiling as markets fully price in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on September 18.
Forex Today: The ECB and Lagarde steal the show
Fiber traders will be keeping eyes pinned to the ECB’s latest rate call slated for Thursday. The ECB is broadly expected to keep rates on hold for the time being as policymakers waver after an early quarter-point rate cut in June. With the ECB forecast to keep rates steady, traders will be looking for any shifts in policy speech talking points from ECB President Christine Lagarde later in the European market session.
Read more:
Fed's Barkin: Will debate at July meeting whether still appropriate to describe inflation as elevated
Fed's Waller: Most likely direction for monetary policy is rate cuts
Rate markets have fully priced in at least a quarter-point rate trim when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gathers for a rate call on September 18, and July’s month-end meeting is still expected to keep rates flat. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, 98% odds of a September rate cut are fully priced in, with rate traders seeing three cuts in 2024 compared to the Fed’s own modest projections of one or two.
Despite a broad-market dog-pile into Fed rate cut bets, Fedspeak from key policymakers maintains a dark tint to otherwise sunny skies. Both Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted that labor markets remain particularly robust despite easing inflation pressures.
Euro PRICE This week
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.29%
|-0.15%
|-1.56%
|0.26%
|0.80%
|0.46%
|-1.35%
|EUR
|0.29%
|0.18%
|-1.07%
|0.75%
|1.13%
|0.95%
|-0.87%
|GBP
|0.15%
|-0.18%
|-1.17%
|0.57%
|0.95%
|0.72%
|-1.04%
|JPY
|1.56%
|1.07%
|1.17%
|1.84%
|2.17%
|2.01%
|0.03%
|CAD
|-0.26%
|-0.75%
|-0.57%
|-1.84%
|0.47%
|0.20%
|-1.60%
|AUD
|-0.80%
|-1.13%
|-0.95%
|-2.17%
|-0.47%
|-0.18%
|-1.97%
|NZD
|-0.46%
|-0.95%
|-0.72%
|-2.01%
|-0.20%
|0.18%
|-1.79%
|CHF
|1.35%
|0.87%
|1.04%
|-0.03%
|1.60%
|1.97%
|1.79%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
EUR/USD technical outlook
Fiber tilted into the top end on Wednesday, looking upwards through the midweek trading session and EUR/USD is on pace to chalk in a fourth straight week in the green, assuming buyers are able to maintain topside pressure.
EUR/USD follows a near-term rising trendline from late June’s bottom bids near 1.0670, clipping into an 18-week peak just shy of 1.0950. An extension of the Fiber’s topside recovery has sent bids through the top end of a rough descending channel, and bidders are running out of footholds as short pressure gathers to drag the pair back down to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0800.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates as traders keenly await Australian employment details
AUD/USD oscillates in a range just above a nearly two-week low touched on Tuesday as traders opt to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Australian employment figures. A weaker US Dollar, which remains depressed near a four-month low amid Fed rate cut bets, lends support to the currency pair.
EUR/USD crosses over 1.0900 on Wednesday as Euro bulls gear up for ECB rate call
EUR/USD rallied into fresh 18-week highs on Wednesday as market sentiment tilts firmly into the risk-on side ahead of the European Central Bank’s latest rate call slated for Thursday. Broad-market risk appetite remains pinned into the ceiling as markets fully price in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve on September 18.
Gold price remains close to record high amid Fed rate cut expectations
Gold price oscillates in a range during the Asian session on Thursday and seems to have stalled a modest retracement slide from a fresh record high touched the previous day. The prevalent risk-on environment acts as a headwind for the XAU/USD. The near-near bias, however, remains tilted in favor of bulls.
Ethereum ETF issuers file updated drafts, ETH staking still a possibility
Ethereum is down 1% on Wednesday as issuers began filing their final spot ETH ETF S-1 drafts with the SEC in anticipation of a launch on July 23. Meanwhile, SEC commissioner Hester Peirce also said the regulator may reconsider its position on ETH staking within the ETFs.
Australian Unemployment Rate seen steady at 4% in June
With sentiment dominating financial markets, the Australian Bureau of Statistics will release the monthly employment report on Thursday at 1:30 GMT. The country is expected to have added 20K new positions in June, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen to remain steady at 4%.