EUR/USD crosses over 1.09 on Wednesday as Euro bulls gear up for ECB rate call

EUR/USD extended into bullish territory on Wednesday.

ECB rate call looms ahead, rate hold expected for now.

Markets have fully priced in a September rate cut from the Fed.

EUR/USD rallied into fresh 18-week highs on Wednesday as market sentiment tilts firmly into the risk-on side ahead of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) latest rate call slated for Thursday. Broad-market risk appetite remains pinned into the ceiling as markets fully price in a rate cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) on September 18.

Forex Today: The ECB and Lagarde steal the show

Fiber traders will be keeping eyes pinned to the ECB’s latest rate call slated for Thursday. The ECB is broadly expected to keep rates on hold for the time being as policymakers waver after an early quarter-point rate cut in June. With the ECB forecast to keep rates steady, traders will be looking for any shifts in policy speech talking points from ECB President Christine Lagarde later in the European market session.

Rate markets have fully priced in at least a quarter-point rate trim when the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) gathers for a rate call on September 18, and July’s month-end meeting is still expected to keep rates flat. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, 98% odds of a September rate cut are fully priced in, with rate traders seeing three cuts in 2024 compared to the Fed’s own modest projections of one or two.

Despite a broad-market dog-pile into Fed rate cut bets, Fedspeak from key policymakers maintains a dark tint to otherwise sunny skies. Both Fed Governor Christopher Waller and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin noted that labor markets remain particularly robust despite easing inflation pressures.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.29% -0.15% -1.56% 0.26% 0.80% 0.46% -1.35% EUR 0.29% 0.18% -1.07% 0.75% 1.13% 0.95% -0.87% GBP 0.15% -0.18% -1.17% 0.57% 0.95% 0.72% -1.04% JPY 1.56% 1.07% 1.17% 1.84% 2.17% 2.01% 0.03% CAD -0.26% -0.75% -0.57% -1.84% 0.47% 0.20% -1.60% AUD -0.80% -1.13% -0.95% -2.17% -0.47% -0.18% -1.97% NZD -0.46% -0.95% -0.72% -2.01% -0.20% 0.18% -1.79% CHF 1.35% 0.87% 1.04% -0.03% 1.60% 1.97% 1.79% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD technical outlook

Fiber tilted into the top end on Wednesday, looking upwards through the midweek trading session and EUR/USD is on pace to chalk in a fourth straight week in the green, assuming buyers are able to maintain topside pressure.

EUR/USD follows a near-term rising trendline from late June’s bottom bids near 1.0670, clipping into an 18-week peak just shy of 1.0950. An extension of the Fiber’s topside recovery has sent bids through the top end of a rough descending channel, and bidders are running out of footholds as short pressure gathers to drag the pair back down to the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0800.

