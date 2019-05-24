EUR/USD consolidates rebound from multi-year low, climbs above 1.1200

- EUR/USD recovery from the lowest since 2017 continued on Friday.
- Weaker US Dollar is seen as the main drive in the correction.
The EUR/USD pair posted on Friday the second consecutive daily gain. It climbed back above 1.1200, reaching the highest level in a week, on the back of another negative session for the US Dollar but risk sentiment improved. “Major global equity indices advanced today, reflecting investor appetite for risk assets, but not enough to salvage a tumultuous week battered by intensifying trade tensions, lackluster activity data and increased uncertainty on Brexit trajectory following UK PM May’s decision to quit.”
Again, lower US yields and weaker-than-expected US data (Durable Goods Orders) weigh on the US Dollar that lost ground across the board. The greenback ended the week under pressure after making a sharp reversal on Thursday and Friday’s losses.
“In effect, the fall in US rates has blunted the dollar advantage, but it has not taken over the relationship between the currencies. The macro-economic effects of the European economic slowdown and the potential damage from yet unsettled British departure continue to weigh heavily on the euro despite the shrinking rate advantage for the dollar”, said Joseph Trevisani, Senior Analyst at FXStreet.
EUR/USD technical outlook
According to Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, the latest advance seems corrective, but warns the EUR/USD pair is technically bearish in the long-term perspective, still developing far below the daily descendant trend line coming from September high, currently at 1.1296. “In the weekly chart, the pair keeps developing below a bearish 20 SMA, which maintains its bearish slope below the larger ones. Technical indicators in the mentioned chart hold within negative levels, the RSI directionless at 43 and the Momentum aiming just modestly higher below the 100 level”.
The immediate resistance is 1.1265, where the pair topped twice this May, followed by the 1.1300 figure notes Bednarik. “Above this last, the bullish case will be a bit more sustainable. If the ongoing correction fails to continue, the risk will turn back south, with a break below 1.1100 exposing the 1.1020/40 price zone.”
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1209
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|1.118
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1189
|Daily SMA50
|1.1235
|Daily SMA100
|1.1301
|Daily SMA200
|1.1391
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1188
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1107
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1264
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1154
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1326
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1157
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1129
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1047
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.121
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.124
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1292
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Editors' pick
EUR/USD extends gains to 1.1200 on sliding US yields, weak data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1200, in the wake of the European session as US yields continue falling. The European Parliament elections are in play. US durable goods fell short of expectations with -2.1%.
GBP/USD off the highs as May announces stepping down on June 7th
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2700 after a quick rise to the upside as UK PM Theresa May announced she will step down on June 7th with Boris Johnson set to take over.
USD/JPY extends slide and looks for a test of May’s low
The USD/JPY pair dropped further ahead of the London fix on the back of a decline of the US Dollar across the board and a pullback in equity prices.
The market may surprise on the upside in the next few hours with BTC/USD topping $8,250
We reach the end of a week can be characterized as a week of transition. After the strongly bullish days of the beginning of the month, cryptos have reached critical levels of resistance...
Gold: Bullish flag pattern spotted on 1-hourly chart
The lower end of the descending trend-channel coincides with 200-hour EMA support and should act as a key pivotal point for intraday traders.