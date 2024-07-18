- EUR/USD trades in a tight range around 1.0950 with ECB policy meeting in focus.
- The ECB may not announce subsequent rate cuts.
- Firm Fed rate-cut prospects have weighed on the US Dollar.
EUR/USD turns sideways in Thursday’s European session after rallying to a fresh four-month high at around 1.0950 on Wednesday. The major currency pair is expected to remain quiet as investors shift to the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting, which will be announced at 12:15 GMT.
The ECB is expected to leave its key rates unchanged this time as officials have been refraining from committing a pre-defined rate-cut path amid concerns over sticky inflation in the service sector, which could reverse the disinflation process. Therefore, investors will look for cues about when the ECB cuts interest rates further.
ECB President Christine Lagarde may not provide a specified rate-cut path and will emphasize the need for more data to gain confidence that the disinflation process will not stall before loosening policy further.
The ECB delivered its first rate cut in June after maintaining a restrictive interest rate framework for two years to tame hot inflationary pressures driven by coronavirus-pandemic-led stimulus. The reasoning behind unwinding the tight policy stance was the firm confidence of officials that risks to inflation and the economy are finely balanced and price pressures will return to the desired rate of 2%.
Currently, financial markets expect that the ECB will deliver two more rate cuts this year. The ECB is also expected to deliver its next rate-cut move in September.
Daily Digest Marlet Movers: EUR/USD juggles while US Dollar remains on back foot
- EUR/USD consolidates around 1.0950 ahead of the ECB policy outcome. The near-term outlook of the shared currency pair remains firm as the US Dollar (USD) remains vulnerable. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, seems fragile near a more than three-month low at 103.70.
- The US Dollar could see more downside amid firm speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates from the September meeting. Upbeat expectations for Fed rate cuts have been prompted by easing price pressures and cooling labor market conditions. June’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that annual headline and core inflationary pressures decelerated at a faster-than-expected pace.
- Fed’s Beige Book, released on Wednesday, showed that firms witnessed moderate growth and slower labor demand from late May through early July. Recent employment data also showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 4.1%, the highest since December 2021.
- Meanwhile, recent inflation figures have also boosted confidence of policymakers that inflation will return to the path of 2% target. On Wednesday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller communicated confidence over moderation in job market and inflation. When asked about rate cuts, Waller said, “I do believe we are getting closer to the time when a cut in the policy rate is warranted," Reuters reported.
Technical Analysis: EUR/USD stays inside Wednesday’s trading range
EUR/USD trades sideways around 1.0950, inside Wednesday’s trading range ahead of the ECB policy meeting. The major currency pair remains firm after a breakout of the Symmetrical Triangle formation on a daily timeframe. A breakout of the above-mentioned chart pattern results in wider ticks and heavy volume.
The near-term outlook of the major currency pair is bullish as the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 1.0816 is sloping higher.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) shifts into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting a strong upside momentum.
The shared currency pair is expected to extend its upside towards March 8 high near 1.0980. On the contrary, a downside move below the round-level support of 1.0800 could weaken the pair.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0950 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD turns sideways below 1.0950 in Thursday’s European session after rallying to a fresh four-month high on Wednesday. The pair trades with caution, as investors shift to the sidelines ahead of the European Central Bank policy meeting, which will be announced at 12:15 GMT.
GBP/USD stays in daily range near 1.3000 after UK jobs data
GBP/USD treads water at around 1.3000 in the European session, holding its retreat from the 2024-high it set at 1.3045 on Wednesday. The UK data showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate held steady at 4.4% in the three months to May, as forecast, failing to trigger a reaction.
Gold price remains stronger due to rising expectations of Fed rate cuts
Gold price (XAU/USD) edges higher to near $2,470 per troy ounce on Thursday, remaining close to record highs amid growing optimism that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will reduce rates in September.
Worldcoin price sets for a rally following the breakout of the descending trendline
Worldcoin price faces a descending trendline on Thursday; a breakout signals a bullish move. On-chain data shows that WLD's daily active addresses are increasing, signaling greater blockchain usage.
European Central Bank widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged in July
The European Central Bank is set to leave key rates unchanged after July policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde will be questioned about the possibility of a rate cut in September.