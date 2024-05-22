EUR/USD treads cautiously as investors shift focus to the FOMC minutes.

ECB policymakers are divided about continuing the dovish trend beyond the June meeting.

Fed officials want to see inflation easing for months before lowering interest rates.

EUR/USD is stuck in a tight range around 1.0850 in Wednesday’s European session. The major currency pair is expected to remain sideways ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes later in the day and the Eurozone/United States preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data for May, which will be published on Thursday. The PMI data will provide cues about trends in demand, inflation and employment.

The Euro remains underpinned against the US Dollar as market participants doubt whether the European Central Bank (ECB) will extend the interest rate cuts beyond June. Few ECB policymakers, such as Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, President of De Nederlandsche Bank Klaas Knot, Belgium Bank Governor Pierre Wunsch and Bank of Latvia Governor Martins Kazaks, believe that a rate-cut move in June is on the cards, but a follow-up move could be premature.

On the inflation outlook, ECB’s Nagel said, "There may well be months when inflation picks up a little, as some prices tend to fluctuate – energy prices in particular". Nagel added, "On the whole, I expect inflation to carry on declining towards our 2% target and to reach it in 2025."

Daily digest market movers: EUR/USD juggles in a tight range amid steady US Dollar

EUR/USD trades in a tight range at around 1.0850 as investors look for fresh clues about the United States interest-rate path. The uncertainty over rate-cut timing has deepened as Federal Reserve (Fed) officials support keeping interest rates at their current levels until they get evidence that inflation will sustainably return to the desired rate of 2%.

The expected decline in the annual United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for April failed to build confidence among Fed policymakers that the progress in the disinflation process will continue. Given the strength of the US economy, officials are worried that the slowdown in price pressures will not last longer.

On Tuesday, Cleveland Fed Bank President Loretta Mester said that she wants to see good inflation data for months in order to become comfortable with supporting a move to policy normalization. When asked about a concrete timeframe for rate cuts, Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said he doesn’t expect them before the fourth quarter of this year. On the inflation outlook, Bostic commented that business owners have experienced a decline in pricing power but are confident about economic prospects.

Going forward, investors will focus on the FOMC minutes of the May meeting, which will be published in Wednesday’s New York session. The impact of the FOMC minutes is expected to be light as Fed’s decision-making on interest rates was based on stubborn inflation data recorded in the January-March period.

Technical Analysis: EUR/USD trades inside Tuesday’s trading range

EUR/USD trades in a narrow range around 1.0850 as investors await the FOMC minutes release for fresh guidance. The major currency pair hovers inside Tuesday’s trading range, suggesting a sharp volatility contraction. The shared currency pair is broadly firm as it holds the Symmetrical Triangle breakout that formed on a daily timeframe. Also, a bullish crossover of the 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) around 1.0780 has improved the near-term outlook of the shared currency pair.

The 14-period Relative Strength Index (RSI) has shifted comfortably into the bullish range of 60.00-80.00, suggesting that the momentum has leaned toward the upside.