EUR/USD climbs back over 1.09 as investors gear up for ECB rate call

- EUR/USD vaulted into fresh near-term highs to kick off the new trading week.
- Markets broadly sold off the Greenback after worse-than-expected PMIs.
- Thursday’s ECB rate call, Friday’s US NFP labor print loom ahead.
EUR/USD kicked off another Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) week looking for higher ground, vaulting the Euro to its highest bids against the US Dollar in almost ten weeks, clipping over the 1.0900 handle. Monday’s one-sided trading leaves the Fiber overextended in bullish chart territory, and it will be several days until meaningful data hits newsfeeds.
Tuesday will carry the week’s momentum into a moderately thin economic calendar. Final German unemployment figures for May are due early during European market hours, and Tuesday’s US market session will follow up with US Factory Orders and JOLTS Job Openings.
Germany’s Unemployment Change in May is expected to hold steady at 10K MoM, with the seasonally-adjusted Unemployment Rate broadly expected to hold flat at 5.9%. On the US side, Tuesday’s upcoming MoM Factory Orders in April are forecast to ease to 0.6% from 1.6%, while JOLTS Job Openings are expected to ease slightly to 8.34 million MoM in April compared to the previous 8.488 million.
Firm early-week bidding set to clash with ECB rate cuts and NFP jobs data
Thursday’s ECB rate call will be closely watched by Fiber traders. The ECB is broadly expected to trim its Main Refinancing Operations Rate by 25 basis points to 4.25%, and with a first rate cut all but priced in, investors will be scrambling to take a look at the ECB’s Monetary Policy Report for signals about when a follow-up rate cut will be forthcoming.
Friday will close out an otherwise mild trading week with a fresh print of US NFP labor data. The US is expected to have added 190K new jobs through May, a tick higher than the previous month’s 175K. Investors desperate for rate cuts, which are currently pricing in a first rate trim from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in November, will be looking for downside revisions to key employment figures in order to knock the Fed into a faster pace of rate cuts.
EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD drove into fresh ten-week highs on Monday, crossing 1.0900 and testing 1.0910 for the first time since late March. The pair has pushed deep into the north side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0804, and overbought conditions could set into the pair and drag the Fiber back into consolidation territory.
A long-running pattern of lower highs from 2024’s peak bids near 1.1140 is weighing on continued bullish pressure, though the pair has broken through a descending trendline and could make a leg higher after a brief pullback to the 1.0850-1.0800 region.
EUR/USD hourly chart
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0908
|Today Daily Change
|0.0060
|Today Daily Change %
|0.55
|Today daily open
|1.0848
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0822
|Daily SMA50
|1.0773
|Daily SMA100
|1.0808
|Daily SMA200
|1.0788
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0882
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0811
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0889
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0788
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0895
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.065
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0855
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0838
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0812
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0776
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0741
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0883
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0918
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0954
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops toward 0.6650 after downbeat Australian data
AUD/USD has come under renewed selling pressure in Asian trading on Monday, having faced rejection at 0.6700. The pair is undermined by downbeat Australian Current Account Balance and the Company's Gross Operating Profits data. A softer risk tone also adds to the pair's downside.
USD/JPY rebounds to 156.50, as USD recovers with US yields
USD/JPY is rebounding to 156.50 in the Asian session on Tuesday, finding support at 156.00. A modest recovery in the US Dollar and the US Treasury bond yields amid a risk-off mood aid the pair's upswing. Japan's verbal intervention warnings fail to derail the pair's renewed upside.
Gold prices soar as US business activity slows, reignites Fed rate cut hopes
Gold climbed more than 0.80% after US Treasury bond yields dropped following the release of mixed data from the United States, increasing hopes that the US Federal Reserve might ease policy. That kept the yellow metal climbing after hitting a daily low of $2,314 and trading near $2,345.
Veteran trader sets target for next Bitcoin bull market high
Bitcoin halvings have historically aligned with the halfway points of past bull market cycles. Peter Brandt predicts Bitcoin could reach a high of around $130K to $150K. New market players could alter market dynamics.
Trading the week ahead
Looking at this week's main tradable opportunities, Tuesday brings the Swiss CPI print, a key indicator to watch given recent comments by the SNB's Jordan about inflation risks and the weak Swiss franc.