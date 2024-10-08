EUR/USD churns on indecisive Tuesday

- EUR/USD held off further losses, but gains remain absent.
- Fed Meeting Minutes due on Wednesday to draw investor attention.
- Traders will be looking for good news on Thursday’s US CPI inflation update.
EUR/USD held steady on Tuesday, failing to recapture the 1.1000 handle but arresting Fiber’s recent backslide from the 1.1200 region. The Euro has shed two and a third of a percent against the US Dollar since reaching a one-year peak in late September, tumbling back into the 1.0950 region as markets bid the Greenback higher across the board.
European data remains on the tepid side for most of the trading week. The European Central Bank (ECB) is set for another rate call next week, leaving the economic calendar largely clear of pan-EU data until then.
The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest Meeting Minutes from the September rate cut meeting will be released on Wednesday, giving Greenback traders plenty to chew on. Markets widely hoped for a follow-up double rate cut in November after the Fed blew the doors open with a jumbo 50 bps rate trim in September. However, core inflation still holding above Fed target levels and US labor figures that wildly outran expectations last week have firmly depressed rate cut hopefuls.
According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets see nearly 90% odds that the Fed will follow up September’s jumbo 50 bps rate cut with a more modest 25 bps on November 7. Fed officials widely telegraphed that a weakening in the US labor market would be required to push the Federal Reserve into further outsized rate trims.
In addition, another round of US inflation figures is due on Thursday, with the release of September’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI). Core US CPI is expected to ease to 0.2% MoM from the previous 0.3%, while annualized headline CPI inflation is forecast to tick down to 2.3% YoY from the previous 2.5%.
EUR/USD price forecast
Fiber looks set to enter a bit of a sideways grind as daily candlesticks set up a consolidation pattern. The pair is trading in the dead zone between the 50-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), but buyers are struggling to rebound after EUR/USD’s belly flop from north of the 1.1200 handle.
As long as sellers have run out of momentum, Euro bulls won’t have anything to fear from the 200-day EMA near 1.0900, while an extended bearish slide will send Fiber clattering back into 2024 lows near 1.0600.
EUR/USD daily chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD remains pressured toward 0.6100 after RBNZ's expected 50 bps rate cut
NZD/USD keeps losses toward 0.6100 after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy decision. The RBNZ announced on Wednesday that it lowered the Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) from 5.25% to 4.75%, following the conclusion of the October policy meeting.
AUD/USD seems vulnerable near three-week low; FOMC minutes in focus
AUD/USD struggles near a three-week low touched on Tuesday amid the lack of confidence in China's stimulus plans intended to revive the economy. Furthermore, reduced bets for another oversized rate cut by the Fed keep the USD supported near a multi-week top and support prospects for deeper losses.
Gold price struggles to lure buyers amid smaller Fed rate cut bets
Gold price struggles to capitalize on the previous day's modest bounce from the vicinity of the $2,600 mark, during the Asian session on Wednesday. Traders have been scaling back their expectations for a more aggressive policy easing by the Fed, which continues to act as a tailwind for the USD and caps the upside for the non-yielding yellow metal.
Rising treasury yields attract Dollar interest
The Dollar Index has been on an upward trajectory since late September. Still, the currency market has been late in joining the move in US long-term bonds, where yields are rising following the Federal Reserve's decisive easing.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Five best Forex brokers in 2024
VERIFIED Choosing the best Forex broker in 2024 requires careful consideration of certain essential factors. With the wide array of options available, it is crucial to find a broker that aligns with your trading style, experience level, and financial goals.