EUR/USD challenges 1.1000 post-US GDP figures

- EUR/USD recedes to the vicinity of the key 1.1000 mark.
- EMU Consumer Confidence came in at -17.5 in April.
- US Flash GDP disappointed expectations in Q1.
EUR/USD fades the initial upbeat mood and retreats to the boundaries of 1.1000 the figure on the back of the marked bounce in the Greenback on Thursday.
EUR/USD weaker on USD-buying
EUR/USD now looks offered in the low-1.1000s against the backdrop of the strong bout of strength in the Dollar and the continuation of the march north in US yields across the curve.
The move lower in the pair came soon after advanced US GDP Growth Rate saw the economy expand less than estimated by 1.1% YoY and 4.0% inter-quarter in the January-March period. In addition, Initial Claims rose by 230K in the week to April 22.
Earlier in the session, the Consumer Confidence measured by the European Commission in the broader Euroland matched the preliminary reading at -17.5 in April.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD comes under pressure and threatens to breach the key 1.1000 support on Thursday.
Meanwhile, price action around the single currency should continue to closely follow dollar dynamics, as well as the incipient Fed-ECB divergence when it comes to the banks’ intentions regarding the potential next moves in interest rates.
Moving forward, hawkish ECB-speak continue to favour further rate hikes, although this view appears in contrast to some loss of momentum in economic fundamentals in the region.
Key events in the euro area this week: Final Consumer Confidence, Economic Sentiment (Thursday) – Euro group Meeting, Germany labour market report/ Advanced Inflation Rate/Flash Q1 GDP Growth Rate, EMU Flash Q1 GDP Growth Rate (Friday).
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Continuation (or not) of the ECB hiking cycle. Impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the growth prospects and inflation outlook in the region. Risks of inflation becoming entrenched.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, the pair is losing 0.25% at 1.1010 and faces the initial support at 1.0909 (weekly low April 17) seconded by 1.0831 (monthly low April 10) and finally 1.0788 (monthly low April 3). On the other hand, the breakout of 1.1075 (2023 high April 14) would target 1.1100 (round level) en route to 1.1184 (weekly high March 21 2022).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls toward 1.1000 after US GDP
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.1000 in the early American session. Despite the weak US GDP growth recorded in the first quarter, strong inflation and spending numbers in the report seem to be providing a boost to the USD.
GBP/USD reverses direction after US data, falls toward 1.2450
GBP/USD has reversed its direction and turned negative on the day near 1.2450 amid renewed US Dollar strength. Markets seem to be shrugging off the weak economic growth recorded in the US in the first quarter due to the temporary negative impact of inventories.
Gold falls below $1,990 as US yields push higher on US GDP data
Gold price fell sharply and broke below $1,990 with the immediate reaction to the US GDP data. Markets seem to be paying more attention to inflation-related components of the GDP report rather than the disappointing growth reading, boosting US yields and weighing on XAU/USD.
Top 3 cryptos with most active developers: Cardano, Polkadot and Kusama
Polkadot, Kusama and Cardano lead the crypto ecosystem in terms of development activity based on a recent report. Analysts believe that a large volume of GitHub commits in DOT and ADA signal utility, relevance and long-term potential.
Caterpillar stock drops below 200-day MA despite major profit windfall
CAT stock sold off on Thursday despite an extremely profitable quarter for the global equipment maker. CAT stock lost about 4% at the start of Thursday trading, reducing its share price by about $9 and falling below the 200-day moving average to $207.