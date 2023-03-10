EUR/USD bulls poke 1.0600 as mixed US data test Fed hawks, US NFP, ECB’s Lagarde eyed

- EUR/USD rises for the second consecutive day as markets brace for US NFP.
- Mixed early signals for US employment data, downbeat Treasury bond yields weigh on US Dollar.
- Challenges to sentiment cap the Euro moves in search of hawkish comments from ECB’s Lagarde.
- US jobs data needs to offer positive surprise to recall EUR/USD bears.
EUR/USD picks up bids to extend the mid-week recovery from a two-month low, up 0.16% intraday near 1.0600 during early Friday. In doing so, the Euro pair cheers the broad weakness in the US Dollar ahead of the key US employment report for February, as well as a speech from European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde.
The major currency pair snapped a two-day losing streak the previous day as mixed US data joined a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields. Adding strength to the run-up were the hawkish ECB talks and the market’s positioning for today’s key US data. However, inflation fears join the geopolitical tension to challenge the EUR/USD buyers.
That said, US Initial Jobless Claims marked the biggest jump since January by rising to 211K for the week ended on March 03 versus 195K expected and 190K prior. Additionally, the Challenger Job Cuts were down and the Continuing Jobless Claims were up. With this, the early signals for Friday’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) appear mixed and challenge the market’s push for 0.50% Fed rate hike in March, as backed by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s latest signals.
Despite the mixed data, fears of inflation keep favoring the Fed hawks, especially after Chairman Jerome Powell defends the tighter monetary policy, which in turn caps the Euro prices. It should be noted that the latest report from the New York Fed mentioned that recent upward revisions to inflation data coupled with higher-than-expected levels of inflation had changed the picture on what had appeared to be cooling in price pressures.
On the other hand, ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Thursday that they will bring inflation back to 2% by end-2024 or end-2025.
Apart from the aforementioned catalysts, the geopolitical fears emanating from US President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for 2024 and the US partnership with the UK and Australia for nuclear submarines should also challenge the EUR/USD buyers.
Against this backdrop, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields extend the previous day’s losses to 3.88% by the press time and weigh on the US Dollar Index (DXY), down 0.10% to 105.12 at the latest. That said, Wall Street benchmarks closed with more than 1.5% daily losses each, which in turn directed S&P 500 Futures to print mild losses by the press time.
Looking ahead, market forecasts suggest an overall easing in the US employment report for February. The same contrasts with the hawkish Fed bias to highlight the odds of a strong market move in favor of the US Dollar in case of a positive surprise. However, the same requires validation from ECB’s Lagarde.
Also read: Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities
Technical analysis
The 100-DMA joins the steady RSI (14) to challenge EUR/USD bears around 1.0530. The pair’s recovery, however, remains elusive below the one-month-old resistance line, around 1.0665 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0596
|Today Daily Change
|0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|1.0579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0636
|Daily SMA50
|1.0723
|Daily SMA100
|1.0527
|Daily SMA200
|1.0326
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0591
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0538
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0692
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0533
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1033
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0533
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0571
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0558
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0548
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0516
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0495
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0601
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0622
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0654
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY bears are moving in ahead of BoJ
USD/JPY is at 135.90, compared with 136.82 as of Thursday's Tokyo stock market close. Today's policy decision is the last scheduled one for Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda, whose term is set to expire on April 8.
AUD/USD looks set for a breakdown of 0.6580 ahead of US NFP
The AUD/USD pair has delivered a less-confident rebound to near 0.6580 in the Asian session. The Aussie asset is navigating in a territory of 0.6580-0.6636 for the past two trading sessions. Investors should brace for sheer volatility as the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data will provide clear guidance.
Softer United States Treasury bond yields lure bulls, Nonfarm Payrolls eyed
Gold price portrays the typical pre-data caution as it seesaws around the $1,830 resistance confluence during early Friday, following the biggest daily run-up in a week. Fears emanating from China, US President Biden’s budget proposal cap Gold prices amid pre-data anxiety.
Bitcoin crashes to $20,300 amid Biden budget, Silvergate bank collapse and macroeconomic concerns
Bitcoin price, after sustaining nearly two weeks of bearishness, broke down on Thursday night as the biggest cryptocurrency in the world fell to a two-month low. The increasing fear regarding the future momentum of crypto has further ameliorated the panic selling resulting in a drawdown in price.
Bank of Japan Preview: Kuroda’s and ultra-loose policy farewell Premium
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) will announce its decision on monetary policy on Friday, March 10, at around 3:00 GMT. It will be the last meeting led by Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, as Kazuo Ueda has been appointed to succeed Kuroda from April on.