EUR/USD: Bull’s determination to regain 1.2100 looks to Lagarde, US NFP

- EUR/USD pokes intraday high amid a quiet session.
- EU, US backs waiver of covid vaccine IP, Fed policymakers, except for Kaplan, reject rate hikes.
- Risk-on mood battles pre-NFP trading lull, German data, ECB President Lagarde’s speech eyed for intermediate moves.
EUR/USD picks up bids around 1.2068, up 0.03% intraday, while heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the currency major pair portrays a typical pre-NFP trading lull after rising the most in two weeks the previous day.
On Thursday, the US and the European Union (EU) agreed to back the waiver of the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine patent protections. The move triggered market optimism as it will speed up jabbing, especially important for the bloc which has been struggling to fasten the inoculations.
Also on the risk-positive side, negative for the US dollar, were comments from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers who rejected the reflection fears and idea of dialing back the easy money policies, except for Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan. It should be noted that Kaplan’s non-voting-member status should have dimmed the importance of his push for tapering.
Elsewhere, the US extends curb on investments in Chinese firms, introduced by ex-President Donald Trump, while joining the bloc in criticizing Beijing’s trade/political roles. Also on the same lines are comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) top supervisor Andrea Enria who said, “40% of eurozone banks are not complying with the ECB's expectations on bad loans.”
Amid these plays, stock futures are mildly bid while the US 10-year Treasury yields wobble around 1.57% by the press time.
Although April’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) become the key for the EUR/USD traders, Germany’s trade and industrial production details for March, as well as ECB President Christine Lagarde’s speech, could offer intermediate clues. While an expected pick-up in German numbers could help EUR/USD stay positive, ECB’s Lagarde need not highlight the risk for the region’s economy, mainly from Brexit and the coronavirus (COVID-19) to keep the markets hopeful.
Read: US April Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Leading indicators point to another strong NFP
Technical analysis
Sustained trading beyond one-week-old falling trend line and 50-day EMA, respectively around 1.2010 and 1.1995, keeps EUR/USD bulls well-directed towards the 1.2100 threshold. However, the 1.2080 may act as an intermediate halt whereas the yearly top of 1.2149 may lure buyers afterward.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2068
|Today Daily Change
|0.0003
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|1.2065
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2025
|Daily SMA50
|1.1946
|Daily SMA100
|1.2049
|Daily SMA200
|1.1948
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2072
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1993
|Previous Weekly High
|1.215
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2017
|Previous Monthly High
|1.215
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1713
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2042
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2023
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2015
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1965
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1937
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2122
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2172
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
GBP/USD consolidates BOE-led whipsaw around 1.3900 amid easing Brexit fears
GBP/USD stays firm around 1.3900 after a wild Thursday that summed up trading on a negative side. The cable pair benefits from the latest Brexit-positive news while waiting for the fresh clues ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) and recent election results.
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC steals the headlines, yet risks begin to multiply
Ethereum Classic price has taken frenzy to a new level, producing historic gains from any statistic. Still, the lofty heights are in jeopardy as the technicals and sentiment argue for a sharp reversal in the coming hours and days.
EUR/USD: Looks set to cross weekly hurdle on the way to 1.2100
EUR/USD flirts with 200-HMA, picking up bids of late. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained breakout of short-term falling trend line keep buyers hopeful. 1.2000 threshold, monthly low adds to the downside filters.
US Nonfarm Payrolls April Preview: When the economy booms, its all about rates
The US labor market’s stars appear aligned for April.The economy is expanding rapidly, employers are confident and consumers eager to throw off the restraints of the past year.