EUR/USD bounces back strongly as market sentiment improves

- EUR/USD rebounds swiftly from 1.0670 as the appeal for risk-perceived assets improves.
- The US economic outlook appears to be stronger than its peers.
- Weak preliminary Eurozone PMI boosts hopes of ECB’s subsequent rate cuts.
The EUR/USD pair recovers strongly from a weekly low of 1.0670 in Monday’s European session. The major currency pair bounces back as the appeal for risk-sensitive assets improves amid growing speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start reducing interest rates in the September meeting and will deliver two rate cuts this year.
S&P 500 futures have posted some gains in the London session. 10-Year US Treasury yields remain sluggish near 4.25%. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, corrects from the seven-week high of 105.90.
On Friday, the US Dollar (USD) performed strongly after the preliminary S&P Global PMI report for June showed that overall economic activity surprisingly expanded. Flash United States (US) Services business activity expanded to 26-month high at 55.1. The Manufacturing PMI rose to three-month high at 51.7.
Though the US Dollar corrects from seven-month high, its near-term appeal has improved. Where all major economies failed to meeting PMI estimates, the US economy surprisingly expanded at a faster pace than their prior release.
Meanwhile, the Euro delivers an upbeat performance against its peers in Monday’s session as investors digest political uncertainty in France ahead of thefirst legislative elections round scheduled for June 30.
The Euro recovered despite the preliminary HCOB PMI report for June pointing to a slowdown in the Eurozone economy. Both Manufacturing and Services PMIs were weaker than expected, which has boosted expectations of subsequent rate cuts by the European Central Bank (ECB).
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0722
|Today Daily Change
|0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|0.27
|Today daily open
|1.0693
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0795
|Daily SMA50
|1.0769
|Daily SMA100
|1.0796
|Daily SMA200
|1.0789
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0721
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0671
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0762
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0671
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0895
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.065
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.069
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0702
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0669
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0645
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0619
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0719
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0745
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0768
EUR/USD clings to daily gains above 1.0700
EUR/USD preserves its recovery momentum and edges higher toward 1.0750 after closing the previous week in negative territory. The improving risk mood makes it difficult for the US Dollar to find demand and helps the pair stretch higher.
GBP/USD rebounds above 1.2650 on renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD trades in the green above 1.2650 in the second half of the day on Monday. After outperforming its rivals on upbeat PMI data on Friday, the US Dollar stays on the back foot amid a positive shift in risk sentiment, allowing the pair to extend its rebound.
Gold fluctuates in tight range above $2,320
Gold continues to move up and down in a narrow channel above $2,320 on Monday. Following Friday's sharp decline, XAU/USD struggles to gather recovery momentum as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield holds steady above 4.25%.
Week ahead: Bitcoin dips under $63,000, meme coins fade with steep correction in top five
Bitcoin dipped under $63,000 on Monday, lowering crypto market capitalization by over 3%, per CoinGecko data. BTC is in a state of decline, and news of VanEck’s Spot Bitcoin ETF launch in Australia failed to improve traders' sentiment.
Three things to watch this week: Key elections and inflation data
This week we have some key elections in France and the UK, and we get inflation data from the US and major European economies that will determine the course of interest rates in the coming months.