EUR/USD blinks on Thursday, falls back below 1.1000

- EUR/USD pitched lower despite Thursday’s improved risk appetite.
- US Retail Sales climbed much higher than expected.
- US data to dominate the remainder of the trading week with consumer sentiment.
EUR/USD took a dive back below the 1.1000 handle on Thursday despite a broad-market recovery in investor sentiment. US Retail Sales growth lurched to an 18-month high of 1.0% MoM in July, well above the forecast 0.3% and entirely engulfing the previous month’s -0.2% contraction. Improving economic health indicators are helping to stave off recent concerns of a potential recession within the US.
However, not all is rosy in financial markets post-Retail Sales. According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, rate markets are now pricing in just 25% odds of a 50 bps double cut from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in September, down significantly from last week’s peak bets of 70% odds. Rate traders have still fully priced in a September rate trim as a done deal, with 75% odds of at least 25 basis points off of the top on September 18.
US data will take center stage for Fiber traders on Friday, where the University of Michigan’s Consumer Sentiment Survey Index is expected to show an improvement in consumer economic expectations, with the figure forecast to tick up to 66.9 from an eight-month low of 66.4.
Economic Indicator
Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index
The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index, released on a monthly basis by the University of Michigan, is a survey gauging sentiment among consumers in the United States. The questions cover three broad areas: personal finances, business conditions and buying conditions. The data shows a picture of whether or not consumers are willing to spend money, a key factor as consumer spending is a major driver of the US economy. The University of Michigan survey has proven to be an accurate indicator of the future course of the US economy. The survey publishes a preliminary, mid-month reading and a final print at the end of the month. Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Next release: Fri Aug 16, 2024 14:00 (Prel)
Frequency: Monthly
Consensus: 66.9
Previous: 66.4
Source: University of Michigan
Consumer exuberance can translate into greater spending and faster economic growth, implying a stronger labor market and a potential pick-up in inflation, helping turn the Fed hawkish. This survey’s popularity among analysts (mentioned more frequently than CB Consumer Confidence) is justified because the data here includes interviews conducted up to a day or two before the official release, making it a timely measure of consumer mood, but foremost because it gauges consumer attitudes on financial and income situations. Actual figures beating consensus tend to be USD bullish.
EUR/USD price forecast
EUR/USD snapped a recent winning streak, tumbling back below the 1.1000 major handle on Friday. Bulls appear set to run out of gas and near-term momentum threatens to drag the Fiber back into a rough descending channel that has plagued the pair through 2024.
Bidders will be looking for technical support from a rising pattern of higher lows on daily candlesticks, but EUR/USD remains poised for a quick snap back toward the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.0826.
EUR/USD daily chart
