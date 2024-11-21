EUR/USD backslides on Thursday, tests new multi-month low

EUR/USD gave up another 0.6% as Greenback remains bid.

The Euro is poised for further losses after falling to its lowest prices in over a year.

Friday PMI releases to dominate the end of the week.

EUR/USD trimmed further into the low end on Thursday, continuing to shed weight in the near-term and falling to the lowest bids since November of 2023. All but one of the last eight trading weeks are in the red, and Fiber is set to continue declining unless the Euro finds a reason to materially appreciate.

Europe’s HCOB Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) numbers for November are due early in the European market window. Pan-EU Manufacturing PMI figures are expected to hold flat at a contractionary 46.0, with the European Services PMI component expected to tick up to 51.8 from 51.6.

Median market forecasts for the US side of Friday’s PMI release schedule call for a general upswing in activity expectations, with November’s US Manufacturing PMI expected to rise to 48.8 from 48.5. The Services PMI component is likewise forecast to increase to 55.3 from 55.0.

EUR/USD price forecast

The EUR/USD pair remains under sustained bearish pressure, trading near 1.0470 as sellers dominate. The price continues to trend below both the 50-day EMA at 1.0890 and the 200-day EMA at 1.0866, reinforcing the bearish outlook after a death cross formed in recent weeks. The downtrend has been unbroken since late October, with the pair hitting fresh multi-month lows. Immediate support lies at 1.0450, a psychological level that could attract buyers; a break below this area might expose 1.0400 as the next target.

The MACD indicator remains firmly bearish, with the MACD line staying below the signal line and the histogram deep in negative territory. Although the histogram shows subtle signs of easing, the overall momentum suggests limited prospects for a bullish reversal in the near term. Bulls need to reclaim the 50-day EMA to initiate a meaningful recovery, while bears will aim for further losses if the pair fails to hold above the 1.0450 threshold. Traders should watch for any significant price action around this support zone for clues about the pair's next move.

EUR/USD daily chart