- EUR/USD stays mildly bid, extending the November-start rebound from one-week low.
- ECB policymakers back further rate hikes despite citing recession fears.
- DXY fades US data-led rebound as yields remain pressured amid fears of slower rate hikes from December.
- US ADP Employment Change, second-tier EU/German data will offer intermediate directions.
EUR/USD grinds near intraday high surrounding 0.9900 as buyers struggle to keep the reins during early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair defends the previous day’s rebound from the lowest level in a week but also stays appears dicey ahead of the key Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting.
That said, the major currency pair’s latest run-up could be linked to the market’s cautious optimism, as well as the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) officials. However, firmer US data and anxiety about Fed’s verdict on its rate hikes from December seem to challenge the EUR/USD bulls.
ECB policymaker and Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel told a German newspaper that the central bank has a long way to go before it is done with interest rate hikes and it should also start reducing its oversized holding of government debt at the start of next year. On the same line, another ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos mentioned that nobody knows how far we have to raise interest rates. Previously, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Tuesday that the possibility of a recession has increased. The policymaker also added that they “haven't reached the destination on rates yet.”
Elsewhere, headlines from China appeared to have recently favored the market’s sentiment amid softer US Treasury yields. the Governor of the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), Yi Gang, recently crossed wires and stated that China's economy remains broadly on track. “We hope the housing market can achieve a soft landing,” added the policymaker. Additionally, an official from the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) also helped improve the mood while saying that the property sector is now "stable".
It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury yields drop two basis points (bps) to 4.03% at the latest as traders remain divided over the US central bank’s next move given the 75 bps rate hike and hopes favoring easy rate lifts from December. While portraying the mood, S&P 500 Futures snap a two-day downtrend to print a 0.25% intraday upside by the press time.
Alternatively, firmer US data and hawkish bets on the Fed’s next move, per the CME’s FedWatch Tool, challenge the EUR/USD pair buyers. On Tuesday, the US JOLTS Job Openings increased to 10.717M in September versus 10.0M forecast and upwardly revised 10.28M previous readings. Further, US ISM Manufacturing PMI increased to 50.2 in October versus 50.0 market forecasts and 50.9 prior. On the same line, final readings of the US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI for October rose past 49.9 initial forecasts to 50.4 but stayed below 52.0 readings for the previous month.
Looking forward, the EUR/USD pair traders may take intermediate clues from the German trade and Eurozone PMIs ahead of the US ADP Employment Change for October, expected 193K versus 208K prior. However, major attention will be given to the Fed’s statements and Chairman Jerome Powell’s press conference as a 75 bps rate hike won’t be enough to recall the DXY bulls.
Also read: Fed November Preview: Is it time for a dovish signal?
Technical analysis
A one-week-old descending trend line restricts the EUR/USD pair’s immediate upside, close to 0.9930, while major attention is given to the five-week-old rising wedge bearish formation, currently between 1.0130 and 0.9840.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9893
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.9883
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9838
|Daily SMA50
|0.9886
|Daily SMA100
|1.0072
|Daily SMA200
|1.049
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9954
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9853
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0094
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9807
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0094
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9632
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9892
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9916
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9738
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9941
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0042
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD portrays pre-Fed anxiety around 0.6400 ahead of US ADP
AUD/USD treads water around 0.6400 as traders turn cautious ahead of the key FOMC meeting on early Wednesday. The mixed concerns surrounding China and the US and fresh US dollar selling also challenge the pair amid a sluggish Asian session.
USD/JPY remains heavy below 147.50 as USD drops with yields ahead of Fed
USD/JPY stands on slippery grounds below 147.50 even as the BOJ meeting minutes defend the easy money policy early Wednesday. The pair remains weighed down by the renewed US dollar weakness amid falling Treasury yields, as traders prepare for the Fed verdict.
Gold bulls approach $1,660 hurdle as yields weigh on DXY, FOMC eyed
Gold price prints mild gains around the mid-$1,600s as the US dollar stays weak ahead of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday. In addition to the pre-Fed anxiety, softer yields and cautious optimism in the market also favor the gold buyers of late.
Two reasons why Terra’s Luna Classic price could rally 17% soon
Luna Classic price is hovering above a stacked support structure that could induce a quick run-up. However, a breakdown of this level will indicate the presence of bears and trigger potential continuation.
Federal Reserve Preview: Dollar buying opportunity? Why Powell is unlikely to cement a pivot Premium
Is it the Federal Reserve's last hurrah? That notion of an upcoming slowdown in US rate hikes has been supporting equities and weighing on the US dollar during the bank's blackout period. I believe these great expectations have gone too far.