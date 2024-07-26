EUR/USD appreciates to near 1.0850 ahead of US PCE inflation

EUR/USD extends gains as the Greenback weakens ahead of the US PCE Price Index.

The US Dollar may limit its downside as stronger US economic data have reduced rate cut expectations for September.

The Euro may face challenges as the near-term ECB’s policy outlook remains uncertain.

EUR/USD trades around 1.0860 during the Asian session on Friday, extending its gains after rebounding from a two-week low of 1.0825 recorded on Wednesday. This upside of the EUR/USD pair is attributed to the weakening of the US Dollar (USD) ahead of the release of the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index for June.

However, the US Dollar may limit its downside as stronger US economic data have reduced some rate cut expectations for September. On Thursday, the US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) was stronger than expected. This follows Wednesday’s US PMI data, which indicated a faster expansion in private-sector activity for July, highlighting the resilience of US growth despite elevated interest rates.

The US GDP grew at an annualized rate of 2.8%, adjusted for seasonality and inflation, up from the previous reading of 1.4% and surpassing forecasts of 2%. Additionally, the Composite PMI rose to 55.0 from the previous 54.8 reading, marking the highest reading since April 2022 and indicating sustained growth over the past 18 months.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, markets now indicate an 88.6% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the September Fed meeting, down from 94.0% a week earlier.

The Euro has encountered difficulties as the near-term European Central Bank’s (ECB) outlook remains uncertain due to strong expectations of additional rate cuts. The ECB is anticipated to lower interest rates two more times this year, as price pressures are expected to persist at current levels throughout the year and only return to the bank’s target in 2025.

Meanwhile, a significant decline in Eurozone business activity, particularly in Germany, has heightened expectations for further interest rate cuts to stimulate economic growth. The German flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) unexpectedly contracted in July. Euro traders will need to await next week’s pan-EU Gross Domestic Product (GDP) update for further insights.