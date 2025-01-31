EUR/JPY surges to 161.00 after flash German inflation data

- EUR/JPY gains sharply after advanced German HICP rose in line with expectations in January.
- The ECB cut its Deposit Facility rate by 25 bps to 2.75% on Thursday.
- The Japanese Yen meets profit booking after outperforming in the past few trading sessions.
The EUR/JPY pair soars to near 161.00 in Friday’s North American session. The asset attracts buyers after the release of the flash German Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) data for January.
The German inflation came in line with estimates. Month-on-month HICP deflated by 0.2%, as expected, after a 0.7% increase in December. On year, the HICP data rose in line with estimates and the former release of 2.8%. The German Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose at a slower pace of 2.3%, compared to estimates and the former release of 2.6%.
Soft German inflation validates market expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) will cut interest rates three times more this year. On Thursday, the ECB reduced its Deposit Facility rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75%, as officials were confident that inflationary pressures would sustainably return to the desired rate of 2% this year.
In the press conference after the policy decision, ECB President Christine Lagarde keeps door open for further policy easing. Lagarde said that we are still in “restrictive territory” and it is premature to “anticipate at what point where will stop”. However, she avoided providing a pre-defined interest rate cut path and reiterated that we decide meeting by meeting on the basis of data.
Meanwhile, the Japanese Yen (JPY) underperforms across the board as investors take some profit after its recent outperformance. The Yen has performed strongly in the past few trading days on the assumption that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will hike interest rates further this year. Last week, the BoJ hiked its borrowing rates by 25 bps to 0.5% but didn’t provide a specified tight policy path.
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 19 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pops to daily tops past 1.0400
Another tariffs headline continues to weigh on the US Dollar and motivates EUR/USD to reverse the early drop and advance to daily highs north of 1.0400 the fihure on Friday.
GBP/USD turns positive near 1.2470 on further USD selling
GBP/USD now regains fresh upside traction and climbs to daily highs near the 1.2470 zone on the back of the pick-up in the selling pressure around the Greenback.
Gold keeps the trade around all-time peaks near $2,820
Gold continues its record-breaking rally, surging to an all-time high of around $2,820 per troy ounce on Friday. The metal's ascent is fueled by strong safe-haven demand as investors brace for heightened uncertainty surrounding President Trump's tariff policies.
Altcoins LINK, AVAX and LTC Price Prediction: Double-digit gains ahead
Altcoins Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) prices found support around key levels earlier this week. Their technical outlook shows a bullish picture and hints at double-digit gains ahead.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls and BoE decision in the spotlight
Dollar continues to be driven by tariff headlines. Nonfarm Payrolls to reshape Fed expectations. BoE to cut by 25bps; focus to fall on forward guidance. Canadian jobs report key for BoC’s next move.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.