EUR/JPY steadies above 156.00 as ECB abstains to commit specific rate cut path

- EUR/JPY holds the recovery move from an almost six-week low of 155.15.
- The BoJ is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 0.25% on Friday but will deliver hawkish guidance.
- ECB officials refrain from committing a pre-defined interest rate cut path.
The EUR/JPY pair holds a slight recovery move above 156.00 in Tuesday’s European session from a fresh, almost six-week low of 155.15 recorded on Monday. The cross holds recovery for now but its outlook remains uncertain amid growing speculation that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will raise interest rates further this year.
The BoJ has already raised interest rates to 0.25% in its last three meetings. Analysts at Standard Chartered see the BoJ interest rates rising to 0.5% by the year-end. The confidence of market experts has increased due to inflation remaining above 2% for the past 21 months.
In the monetary policy meeting on Friday, the BoJ is expected to leave key borrowing rates unchanged at their current levels.
Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) gains as market speculation for the European Central Bank (ECB) delivering a consecutive interest rate cut in the October meeting has waned. The comments from ECB Governing Council member Peter Kazimir on Monday indicated that the central bank will wait for more good data to meet their projections before easing the monetary policy further.
“The ECB needed to be sure that incoming data confirmed its projections, otherwise policymakers might regret rushing to cut borrowing costs before inflation has been sustainably defeated,” Kazimir said, Reuters reported.
On the economic data front, the Eurozone ZEW Survey – Economic Sentiment – which measures institutional investor sentiment – has declined to 9.3 in September, the lowest level seen since November 2023. The sentiment data was expected to fall slightly to 17.6 from 17.9 in August.
Economic Indicator
BoJ Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s eight scheduled annual meetings. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for JPY.Read more.
Next release: Fri Sep 20, 2024 03:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: -
Previous: 0.15%
Source: Bank of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.1100 after German sentiment data
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1100 in the European session on Tuesday. The data from Germany showed that the ZEW Survey - Economic Sentiment slumped to 3.6 in September from 19.2 in August, making it difficult for the Euro to gather strength.
GBP/USD stays firm above 1.3200, US data eyed
GBP/USD is holding small gains above 1.3200 in the European session on Tuesday. Rising bets for a 50 bps Fed rate cut keep the US Dollar on the defensive and support the pair. Traders now look to the US Retail Sales to grab short-term opportunities later this Tuesday.
Gold slumbers in $2,580s ahead of US data, Fed decision
Gold (XAU/USD) plateaus in the $2,580s on Tuesday, ahead of the release of potentially market-moving US data later in the day and the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting on Wednesday.
Canada CPI expected to show disinflationary trend extended into July
The Canadian Consumer Price Index is expected to lose further traction in August. The Bank of Canada has reduced its policy rate by 75 bps so far this year. The Canadian Dollar seems to have embarked on a consolidative phase.
Bitcoin approaches its $56,000 support level
Bitcoin is approaching a crucial daily support level of $56,000, hinting at a possible recovery. Ethereum faced rejection from the resistance level, suggesting a downward trend with weak momentum. In contrast, Ripple has bounced above the 100-day EMA, indicating a continued upward trend.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.