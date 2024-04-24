EUR/JPY sets to capture 166.00 on Japanese Yen’s persistent underperformance

- EUR/JPY eyes more upside amid uncertainty over BoJ’s neat rate hike.
- Japan Ochi expects that an intervention is possible if the Yen slides further to 160 or 170 vs. the US Dollar.
- The speculation for ECB pivoting to interest rate cuts in June remains firm.
The EUR/JPY pair aims to extend its upside to 166.00 due to persistent weakness in the Japanese Yen. The cross consolidates near multi-year highs but is expected to rise further as investors expect that the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will struggle to tighten its monetary policy further due to absence of significant wage growth spiral.
Apart from that, Japan has raised bar for USD/JPY where the administration could do a stealth intervention has also weighed on the Japanese Yen. In Wednesday’s early European session, Senior Japan Ruling Party Executive Ochi said, "There is no broad consensus right now, but if the yen slides further toward 160 or 170 to the dollar, that may be deemed excessive and could prompt policymakers to consider some action" Reuters reported.
Earlier, investors were speculating that Japan will intervene in the FX domain when the Japanese Yen will drop to 155.00 against the US Dollar. But now higher targets for the major have exposed the Japanese Yen to more downside.
Going forward, investors will focus on the BoJ’s interest rate decision, which will be announced on Friday. A Reuters poll in the April 11-17 period showed that none of the economists have predicted a rate hike move before June. The survey also showed that economists are anticipating that the BoJ will raise interest rates one more time. The survey lacks clear consensus on when exactly the move would come.
Meanwhile, the Euro performs relatively weaker against other currencies as the European Central Bank (ECB) is widely anticipated to cut interest rates in the June meeting. ECB policymaker Villeroy de Galhau said last week that they could cut rates in the next meeting, barring a major surprise. Villeroy emphasized on returning to structural transformation as inflation is receding.
Also, ECB Joachim Nagel said in Wednesday’s European session that a June interest rate cut may not be necessarily followed up by a series of rate cuts. The statement clearly indicates that he is comfortable with a rate cut move in June.
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|165.51
|Today Daily Change
|-0.18
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|165.69
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|164.19
|Daily SMA50
|163.26
|Daily SMA100
|160.88
|Daily SMA200
|159.79
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|165.74
|Previous Daily Low
|164.63
|Previous Weekly High
|165.03
|Previous Weekly Low
|162.67
|Previous Monthly High
|165.36
|Previous Monthly Low
|160.22
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|165.32
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|165.05
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|164.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|164.24
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|163.85
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|166.08
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|166.47
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|167.2
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.0700 after German IFO data
EUR/USD stays in a consolidation phase at around 1.0700 in the European session on Wednesday. Upbeat IFO sentiment data from Germany helps the Euro hold its ground as market focus shifts to US Durable Goods Orders data.
USD/JPY refreshes 34-year high, attacks 155.00 as intervention risks loom
USD/JPY is renewing a multi-decade high, closing in on 155.00. Traders turn cautious on heightened risks of Japan's FX intervention. Broad US Dollar rebound aids the upside in the major. US Durable Goods data are next on tap.
Gold price trades with mild negative bias, manages to hold above $2,300 ahead of US data
Gold price (XAU/USD) edges lower during the early European session on Wednesday, albeit manages to hold its neck above the $2,300 mark and over a two-week low touched the previous day.
Worldcoin looks set for comeback despite Nvidia’s 22% crash Premium
Worldcoin price is in a better position than last week's and shows signs of a potential comeback. This development occurs amid the sharp decline in the valuation of the popular GPU manufacturer Nvidia.
Three fundamentals for the week: US GDP, BoJ and the Fed's favorite inflation gauge stand out Premium
While it is hard to predict when geopolitical news erupts, the level of tension is lower – allowing for key data to have its say. This week's US figures are set to shape the Federal Reserve's decision next week – and the Bank of Japan may struggle to halt the Yen's deterioration.