EUR/JPY remains resilient near 163.00 despite a BoJ rate hike

- EUR/JPY maintains its position despite a rate hike by the Bank of Japan on Friday.
- The BoJ raised its short-term rate target by 25 basis points to 0.40%-0.50%, marking the highest rate level since 2008.
- The Euro strengthens as risk sentiment improves following recent remarks from US President Donald Trump.
EUR/JPY recovers recent losses, hovering around 163.00 during Friday's Asian session. The EUR/JPY cross remains resilient despite the Bank of Japan (BoJ) raising its short-term rate target by 25 basis points (bps) from 0.15%-0.25% to 0.40%-0.50% following its two-day monetary policy review. This move, in line with market expectations, marks the highest rate level since 2008 after three consecutive meetings of holding steady.
Data from the Japan Statistics Bureau released on Friday showed that the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.6% year-over-year (YoY) in December, up from 2.9% in the previous month. Core consumer prices increased as expected, climbing from 2.7% to 3.0% – the highest level since mid-2023. Additionally, the core measure excluding fresh food and energy prices held steady, rising 2.4% YoY in December, supported by robust private consumption.
The Euro appreciates against its peers amid improved risk sentiment following recent remarks from US President Donald Trump. Trump said he wants the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates immediately at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Moreover, Trump expressed optimism, stating that he "would rather not have to use tariffs on China" and is hopeful about reaching a deal. Trump's remarks came after his conversation with China’s President Xi Jinping on Thursday, hinting at potential progress in US-China trade negotiations.
However, the Euro’s upside could be restrained as markets anticipate a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut at each of the next four ECB policy meetings, driven by concerns over the Eurozone’s economic outlook and the belief that inflationary pressures will remain subdued.
Economic Indicator
BoJ Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s eight scheduled annual meetings. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for JPY.Read more.
Last release: Fri Jan 24, 2025 03:23
Frequency: Irregular
Actual: 0.5%
Consensus: 0.5%
Previous: 0.25%
Source: Bank of Japan
USD/JPY pops and drops after BoJ's expected rate hike
USD/JPY is back below 156.00, having rebounded to near 156.50 in a knee-jerk reaction to the Bank of Japan's expected interest rate hike to 0.50% in January. Higher inflation forecasts by the BoJ signals further rate hikes in the offing, lending support to the Japanese Yen ahead of Governor Ueda's presser.
AUD/USD recovers above 0.6300 amid Trump-led risk appetite
AUD/USD holds the bounce above 0.6300 in Friday's Asian trading. US President Donald Trump said he would rather not have tariffs on China and lifted risk sentiment, boding well for the higher-yielding Aussie at the expense of the safe-havem US Dollar. The focus shifts to the top-tier US PMI data.
Gold eyes more upside as focus shifts to US PMI data
Gold price regains poise and gears up for another run higher early Friday after taking a breather on Thursday. Gold buyers flirt with three-month highs near $2,760, awaiting some clarity on US President Donald Trump’s trade policies and the S&P Global preliminary US business PMI data.
Bitcoin could resume rally as Trump signs executive order, calls US a Crypto and AI hub
Bitcoin trades near $103,000 on Thursday, following President Donald Trump's executive order to create a Presidential Working Group on digital assets. The group will also oversee the feasibility of the US creating a national digital asset stockpile.
Federal Reserve set for an extended pause
After 100bp of rate cuts the Fed has signalled it needs evidence of economic weakness and more subdued inflation prints to justify further policy loosening. President Trump’s low tax, light-touch regulation policies should be good news for growth.
