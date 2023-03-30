EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Pares the biggest daily gains in two months below 144.00

Share:

EUR/JPY retreats from three-week-old resistance line, depressed near the intraday low of late.

Multiple hurdles stand tall to challenge bears; bulls need validation from 144.20.

RSI’s retreat from overbought territory suggests a mild pullback in prices, bullish MACD signals favor buyers.

EUR/JPY licks its wounds around the intraday low of 143.50 as it consolidates the previous day’s heavy gains during early Thursday in Europe.

The cross-currency pair rallied the most since early January 2023 before reversing from a downward-sloping trend line from March 07. The pullback moves also take clues from the RSI’s (14) retreat from the overbought territory. As a result, the quote’s short-term downside can’t be ruled out.

However, an upward-sloping support line from the last Friday, close to 143.00 at the latest, restricts the immediate downside of the EUR/JPY.

Following that, the 100-SMA and a two-week-long previous resistance line, respectively near 142.45 and 142.10 in that order, could challenge the EUR/JPY bears. It’s worth noting that the 142.00 round figure acts as the last defense of the pair buyers.

On the contrary, recovery moves need a clear upside break of the aforementioned three-week-old resistance line, around 144.20 at the latest.

In that case, the monthly high of around 145.50 may act as an intermediate halt before fueling the price towards the multi-year top marked in February, around 148.40.

Overall, EUR/JPY remains on the bull’s radar despite the latest pullback.

EUR/JPY: Four-hour chart

Limited downside expected