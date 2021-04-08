EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Extra gains remain on the table

- EUR/JPY fades the move to fresh 2021 highs around 130.70.
- Next on the upside comes in the 131.00 yarstick.
EUR/JPY corrects lower after clinching new yearly tops in the vicinity of 130.70 on Wednesday.
The recovery remains healthy and a surpass of YTD peaks should put the 131.00 level back on the radar. While above the short-term support line in the 128.30 region, extra gains remain likely. This area of contention is reinforced by the proximity of the 50-day SMA at 128.61.
Further north of 131.00 comes in the 2018 high at 131.98 (July 17).
In the meantime, while above the 200-day SMA at 125.55 the broader outlook for the cross should remain constructive.
EUR/JPY daily chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.94
|Today Daily Change
|58
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.36
|Today daily open
|130.41
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|129.72
|Daily SMA50
|128.58
|Daily SMA100
|127.24
|Daily SMA200
|125.6
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.69
|Previous Daily Low
|130.14
|Previous Weekly High
|130.34
|Previous Weekly Low
|128.83
|Previous Monthly High
|130.67
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.18
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.48
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|130.35
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.14
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.87
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.68
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|130.96
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|131.23
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
