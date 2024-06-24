- EUR/JPY extends its gains for the sixth consecutive day and nearing the YTD high of 171.58.
- Technical outlook shows bullish momentum, with RSI indicating potential for further gains.
- Key resistance levels are YTD high at 171.58, 172.00, 172.50, and 173.00.
- Key support levels would be 171.00, the confluence of Tenkan, Kijun-Sen, and Senkou Span A at 169.48, and 50-DMA.
The EUR/JPY extended its gains for the sixth straight day on Monday and is up 0.24%. Yet it remains shy of testing the year-to-date (YTD) high reached on April 29 at 171.58. At the time of writing, the cross is trading at 171.29, above the 171.00 key technical level.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The pair is set to extend its gains. Still, intervention fears that the Bank of Japan or the Minister of Finance might step into the FX markets loom, keeping investors on their toes.
Momentum suggests that the cross could extend its gains, as the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is bullish.
Therefore, the EUR/JPY first resistance would be the YTD high at 171.58. A breach of the latter will expose the 172.00 figure, followed by the 172.50 mark. Once those two levels are cleated, up next will be the 173.00 psychological level.
On further weakness, the EUR/JPY might be headed for a pullback, and test 171.00. Once cleared, the next support would be the confluence of the Tenkan, Kijun-Sen and Senkou Span A at 169.48. Once surpassed, the next stop would be the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 168.40.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
EUR/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|171.32
|Today Daily Change
|0.42
|Today Daily Change %
|0.25
|Today daily open
|170.9
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|169.65
|Daily SMA50
|168.15
|Daily SMA100
|165.4
|Daily SMA200
|162.2
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|170.92
|Previous Daily Low
|169.33
|Previous Weekly High
|170.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|167.96
|Previous Monthly High
|170.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|164.02
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|170.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|169.94
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|169.85
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|168.79
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|168.26
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|171.44
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|171.97
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|173.03
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
