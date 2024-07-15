- EUR/JPY edges down 0.03%, pressured by suspected last week FX intervention.
- Technical outlook remains upward as price action stays above the Ichimoku Cloud.
- Key supports at 172.00, 171.58, and 170.56; resistance levels at 172.45 and 173.43.
The EUR/JPY remains under pressure for the third straight day after Japanese authorities intervened in the FX space last Thursday, although policymakers have not confirmed this. The cross-pair trades at 172.12, down 0.03%.
EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
From a daily chart perspective, the pair is upward biased as price action stills above the Ichimoku Cloud (Kumo) and a series of successive higher highs and lows, which could pave the way for further upside.
As measured by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), the momentum suggests that sellers had stepped in firmly, as the RSI hovers around the 50-neutral line, following a steep fall.
Given the backdrop, the EUR/JPY could consolidate in the short term. If the pair falls below 172.00, that can pave the way for further loss. The following support would be Kijun-Sen at 171.58, ahead of the 50-day moving average (DMA) at 170.56, ahead of the psychological 170.00 figure, ahead of the Senkou Span B at 169.92.
On further strength, the EUR/JPY first resistance would be the Senkou Span A at 172.45 before testing the Tenkan-Sen at 173.43.
EUR/JPY Price Action – Daily Chart
Euro FAQs
The Euro is the currency for the 20 European Union countries that belong to the Eurozone. It is the second most heavily traded currency in the world behind the US Dollar. In 2022, it accounted for 31% of all foreign exchange transactions, with an average daily turnover of over $2.2 trillion a day. EUR/USD is the most heavily traded currency pair in the world, accounting for an estimated 30% off all transactions, followed by EUR/JPY (4%), EUR/GBP (3%) and EUR/AUD (2%).
The European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, Germany, is the reserve bank for the Eurozone. The ECB sets interest rates and manages monetary policy. The ECB’s primary mandate is to maintain price stability, which means either controlling inflation or stimulating growth. Its primary tool is the raising or lowering of interest rates. Relatively high interest rates – or the expectation of higher rates – will usually benefit the Euro and vice versa. The ECB Governing Council makes monetary policy decisions at meetings held eight times a year. Decisions are made by heads of the Eurozone national banks and six permanent members, including the President of the ECB, Christine Lagarde.
Eurozone inflation data, measured by the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), is an important econometric for the Euro. If inflation rises more than expected, especially if above the ECB’s 2% target, it obliges the ECB to raise interest rates to bring it back under control. Relatively high interest rates compared to its counterparts will usually benefit the Euro, as it makes the region more attractive as a place for global investors to park their money.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact on the Euro. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, employment, and consumer sentiment surveys can all influence the direction of the single currency. A strong economy is good for the Euro. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the ECB to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen the Euro. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Euro is likely to fall. Economic data for the four largest economies in the euro area (Germany, France, Italy and Spain) are especially significant, as they account for 75% of the Eurozone’s economy.
Another significant data release for the Euro is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought after exports then its currency will gain in value purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Upside appears capped around 0.6800
AUD/USD halted its multi-day recovery after faltering once again near the key 0.6800 mark on the back of a modest advance in the US Dollar and the bearish performance of the risk-linked galaxy.
EUR/USD keeps its constructive outlook in place so far
EUR/USD printed new monthly highs north of 1.0900 the figure, although it met some renewed downside pressure on the back of the lacklustre recovery attempt in the Greenback ahead of key data releases on Tuesday.
Gold on its route to retest record highs at $2,450
Gold regains its traction and trades in positive territory slightly above $2,420 after dropping toward $2,400 at the beginning of the week. Investors await Fed Chairman Powell's appearance at the Economic Club of Washington.
Ripple whales buy 300 million XRP in two days, altcoin holds steady above key support
Ripple (XRP) noted the highest weekly gains in 2024 over the weekend as XRP holders celebrated the one-year anniversary of Judge Torres’ ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit. XRP rallied to a peak of $0.5661 on Saturday, July 13.
Failed assassination marks latest escalation in uncertainty
Following the shocking assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the nation is left wondering exactly why it happened as well as what may be coming next. There are already questions about whether the Secret Service, which answers to President Joe Biden, was incompetent or worse.