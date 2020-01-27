EUR/JPY Price Analysis: Break of key support trendline, 100-day SMA signal further downside

- EUR/JPY refreshes the monthly low on the break of key supports.
- 50% Fibonacci retracement, November month low on the bears’ radar.
- Buyers will stay away unless prices cross October high.
EUR/JPY trades near 120.30, following a fresh monthly low of 119.94 registered before few minutes, during the Asian session on Monday. The pair’s declines below an ascending trend line from early-September and 100-day SMA join bearish MACD to signal the pair’s further declines.
In doing so, 50% Fibonacci retracement of its upside from September 2019 to the current month high, around 119.35, coupled with November month low near 119.25, gain the sellers’ attention.
Should there be further weakness below 119.25, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement near 118.50 will become the bears’ favorite.
Meanwhile, pair’s daily closing above 100-day SMA level of 120.40 and the support-turned-resistance line of 121.00 will not be enough for the buyers’ recall as the October month high near 121.50 become the key resistance.
If the quote rallies beyond 121.50, its fresh run-up to 122.20 and 123.00 can’t be ruled out.
EUR/JPY daily chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|120.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.28
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|120.52
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|121.72
|Daily SMA50
|121.23
|Daily SMA100
|120.35
|Daily SMA200
|120.78
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|121.27
|Previous Daily Low
|120.42
|Previous Weekly High
|122.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|120.42
|Previous Monthly High
|124.2
|Previous Monthly Low
|119.98
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|120.75
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|120.95
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|120.2
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|119.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|119.36
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|121.05
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|121.59
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|121.9
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
Bears ignore Aussie holidays, cheer coronavirus news at fresh multi-week low near 0.6815
AUD/USD drops to 0.6814, with an intra-day low of 0.6811, during the early Monday morning in Asia. The fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak are dominating the market’s risk sentiment off-late.
USD/JPY: Coronavirus bearish gap breaks below 109
USD/JPY has dropped heavily in the open, breaking below the 109 handle to print a fresh low of 108.88 as traders prepare for a risk-off week when considering the implications of the Coronavirus.
Are you anxious about Coronavirus? Well, so are the markets
There's so much we don't know about Coronavirus, which increases the level of concern from public health officials, you & I as well as the markets and we can expect a risk-off start to the week ahead of a pretty major schedule.
Gold kick-starts the week with bullish gap-up to $1589 as coronavirus fuels risk aversion
Gold prices remain positive while taking rounds to $1,583, following the intra-day high of $1588.70 flashed at the week’s start. The yellow metal recently benefited from fears of China’s coronavirus outbreak.
GBP/USD: 50-day SMA, 61.8% Fibonacci question sellers
Cable stays weak while declining to the intra-day low of 1.3068 by the press time of Monday’s Asian session. The pair registers 3 days losing streak while also forming a lower high pattern if observed its moves from Dec 2019 top.