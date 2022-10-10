- EUR/JPY bulls could be nearing capitulation within the recent soft correction.
- Bears are targeting a blow-off to test below 141.00.
EUR/JPY, as the following analysis will illustrate, could be on the verge of a significant move to the downside. The price has been in a broad bearish trend since the start of the month and there could be more to come from the bears should the correction decelerate as follows:
EUR/JPY H1 chart
EUR/JPY M15 chart
While there this is by no means a cert', the price is forming a series of topping formations as per the arrows on top of the peaks. This signifies that the correction is decelerating and that a downside continuation is likely to be imminent. Given the grinding correction, there is the prospect of a sharp sell-off below 141.20 for a test below 141 for the days ahead.
However, the price could just as well creep below the trendline support and meet demand around 141.25 before gathering there ahead of the sell-off. In either scenario, USD/JPY bulls will need to capitulate which is a possible scenario considering the fears of intervention from the Bank of Japan:
''We are wary that a move above 145 in USDJPY will compel FX intervention, which could be more likely given the upcoming Consumer Price Index (especially if stronger). That could introduce temporary USD drag. Nonetheless, the USD remains best in class, and we look to accumulate on dips,'' analysts at TD Securities explained.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
