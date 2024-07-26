EUR/JPY holds ground around 167.00 after Tokyo CPI inflation

- EUR/JPY remains steady after the release of the softer inflation data on Friday.
- The Tokyo CPI increased by 2.2% YoY in July, slightly down from the previous 2.3% rise.
- The Euro may face challenges as the ECB remains uncertain about its policy outlook.
EUR/JPY hovers around 167.00 with a positive bias during the Asian session on Friday. The EUR/JPY cross holds mild gains after the Statistics Bureau of Japan released the Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Friday.
The headline Tokyo CPI for July increased by 2.2% year-over-year, slightly down from the previous 2.3% rise. The Tokyo CPI excluding Fresh Food and Energy went up by 1.5% YoY, compared to the earlier increase of 1.8%. Moreover, the CPI excluding Fresh Food also rose by 2.2% in July, matching market expectations.
However, the EUR/JPY cross may limit its upside as the Japanese Yen may receive support as traders potentially unwind their carry trades ahead of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting, concluding on Wednesday. The BoJ is expected to raise interest rates, which causes short-sellers to close their positions and bolster the JPY. Additionally, the BoJ is widely anticipated to outline plans to taper its bond purchases to reduce massive monetary stimulus.
On the Euro front, the European Central Bank (ECB) is anticipated to lower interest rates two more times this year, as price pressures are expected to persist at current levels in 2024 and only return to the bank’s target in 2025. This sentiment puts pressure on the Euro, which could limit the upside of the EUR/JPY cross.
Meanwhile, a significant decline in Eurozone business activity, particularly in Germany, has heightened expectations for further interest rate cuts to stimulate economic growth. The German flash Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) unexpectedly contracted in July. Euro traders will need to await next week’s pan-EU Gross Domestic Product (GDP) update for further insights.
Inflation FAQs
Inflation measures the rise in the price of a representative basket of goods and services. Headline inflation is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core inflation excludes more volatile elements such as food and fuel which can fluctuate because of geopolitical and seasonal factors. Core inflation is the figure economists focus on and is the level targeted by central banks, which are mandated to keep inflation at a manageable level, usually around 2%.
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) measures the change in prices of a basket of goods and services over a period of time. It is usually expressed as a percentage change on a month-on-month (MoM) and year-on-year (YoY) basis. Core CPI is the figure targeted by central banks as it excludes volatile food and fuel inputs. When Core CPI rises above 2% it usually results in higher interest rates and vice versa when it falls below 2%. Since higher interest rates are positive for a currency, higher inflation usually results in a stronger currency. The opposite is true when inflation falls.
Although it may seem counter-intuitive, high inflation in a country pushes up the value of its currency and vice versa for lower inflation. This is because the central bank will normally raise interest rates to combat the higher inflation, which attract more global capital inflows from investors looking for a lucrative place to park their money.
Formerly, Gold was the asset investors turned to in times of high inflation because it preserved its value, and whilst investors will often still buy Gold for its safe-haven properties in times of extreme market turmoil, this is not the case most of the time. This is because when inflation is high, central banks will put up interest rates to combat it. Higher interest rates are negative for Gold because they increase the opportunity-cost of holding Gold vis-a-vis an interest-bearing asset or placing the money in a cash deposit account. On the flipside, lower inflation tends to be positive for Gold as it brings interest rates down, making the bright metal a more viable investment alternative.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY hovers near 154.00, reverses Tokyo CPI-led slide
USD/JPY is consolidating its rebound near 154.00, having reversed the Tokyo CPI data-led slide to 153.40. The pair stays volatile, as the BoJ-Fed policy divergence remains in play while markets reposition ahead of the top-tier US PCE inflation data due later on Friday.
AUD/USD clings to recovery gains near 0.6650 ahead of US PCE
AUD/USD is holding its recovery near 0.6650, bracing for the top-tier US PCE inflation data. Continual weakness in China's economy paired with depreciating iron ore prices remains a major contributor to the recent decline in the Aussie.
Gold price moves away from two-week low amid modest USD weakness, ahead of US PCE data
Gold price dived to over a two-week low following the release of the US macro data on Thursday. September Fed rate cut bets keep the USD bulls on the defensive and help to limit any further losses. Traders now look to the US PCE Price Index data before positioning for a firm near-term direction.
Bitcoin retests its key support level around $62,000
Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently retesting key support levels around $62,700 and $3,000, respectively, suggesting a potential for recovery, while Ripple is finding resistance at $0.640, and a breakout above this level could signal a bullish move in the near future.
Will financial markets get some relief as the week closes out?
There’s been no let-up in global growth worries this week and risk off price action has intensified as best reflected through more weakness in US equities. The latest concerns come from discouraging US earnings, ineffective China monetary policy easing efforts, and distressing data out of the Eurozone and UK.