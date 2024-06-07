EUR/JPY extends the decline below 169.50, Eurozone GDP data looms

The EUR/JPY cross extends the decline towards 169.20 during the early European trading hours on Friday. The cross edges lower after the release of weaker-than-expected German April Industrial Production. Additionally, the verbal intervention from Japanese authorities early Friday continues to support the Japanese Yen (JPY) and weigh on EUR/JPY for the time being. Industrial production in the German manufacturing sector remained in contraction in April, the country's Federal Statistical Office Destatis reported on Friday. The German Industrial output declined 0.1% MoM in April from a 0.4% decrease in March, worse than the estimation of a 0.3% increase. The Euro (EUR) attracts some sellers following the downbeat German Industrial production and creates a headwind for the cross. On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) decided to cut interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) at its June meeting, as widely anticipated by markets. ECB policymakers raised their annual average headline inflation outlook for 2024 to 2.5% from 2.3% earlier in its updated macroeconomic projections. Investors await the Eurozone Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the first quarter (Q1) on Friday for fresh impetus. The GDP number is estimated to grow 0.3% QoQ and 0.4% YoY in Q1, unchanged from the previous reading. On the JPY’s front, many analysts believe the Bank of Japan (BoJ) will decide to trim its government bond buying when authorities meet next week. About 70% see the odds of such action rising due to the recent weakening of the Japanese Yen, according to a Bloomberg survey. On Thursday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that inflation expectations are gradually rising but have yet to reach 2%, adding that they are “still scrutinizing market developments since the March decision”. Meanwhile, the BoJ board member Toyoaki Nakamura stated that it is suitable to maintain the current policy intact for the time being.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.